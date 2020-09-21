As construction continues on its 170-acre, mixed-use megacenter just 30 miles north of downtown Boston, Tuscan Village announced this week the addition of Arhaus, an industry-leading retailer specializing in high-quality, handcrafted home furnishings, to its growing list of partners.

Arhaus will open a 15,000-square-foot home furnishings collection—its first in New Hampshire—at Tuscan Village in Spring 2021, providing the region’s residents with yet another best-in-class shopping destination.

“With the residential market in the Merrimack Valley—and throughout the region—growing exponentially, the demand for high-quality furniture and home décor options is at an all-time high,” says Michael Powers, SVP of Leasing at TuscanVillage. “When it comes to unique, artisan-made home furnishings, Arhaus delivers on every level. Between the residents living in our brand-new homes here at Tuscan Village, the vibrant communities throughout the Merrimack Valley, and the droves of New Englanders who own vacation homes in the area, we know that Arhaus will be a huge success for shoppers seeking out the best in home furnishings.”

Founded in 1986, Arhaus operates over 70 locations across the country. The privately held, Ohio-based company is known for its one-of-a-kind artisan crafted home furnishings and commitment to using sustainably sourced, recycled and reclaimed materials whenever possible. Arhaus will be moving into a prime location at the “front door” of TuscanVillage, bringing its newest, architecturally unique prototype to Salem, New Hampshire.

Arhaus joins Pottery Barn and Williams Sonoma as future Tuscan Village tenants that specialize in housewares. The combination of these three household names will give southern New Hampshire and the Greater Boston Area access to thousands of premier home products in a tax-free environment.

“Tuscan Village’s central location in Salem, just off Exit 1 on I-93, makes it an ideal destination for regional residents who are looking to upgrade their home décor,” Powers said. “Whether you live nearby in southern New Hampshire or you’re driving up from Massachusetts—or perhaps you’re on your way to your vacation home in the Lakes Region, the Seacoast or the White Mountains—you will be able to select from a wide array of high-quality home furnishings at Tuscan Village. Best of all, if it is delivered in New Hampshire, it’s sales tax free.”

Located just one mile north of the Massachusetts border at the former site of historic horse racing track Rockingham Park, Tuscan Village will feature 2.8 million square feet of mixed-use programming, including over 800,000 square feet of best-in-class retail. Construction is in full swing across the 170-acre site, and the North Village portion of the development, which includes Market Basket, Homesense, and luxury residential space, has been open for months.

Tuscan Village has already made a number of leasing announcements, introducing a balanced tenant roster that includes several high-profile national brands and a few beloved local businesses. LL Bean, Ulta Beauty, Old Navy, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Chipotle Mexican Grill, and Chase Bank will all be opening at Tuscan Village in the Spring of 2021, as will local brands Drive Custom Fit, Pressed Café, and Tuscan Market.

Leasing activity for the corporate office component of Tuscan Village is also underway, with over one million square feet of Class A office, lab, and medical space available. The Rock at Tuscan Village will offer the corporate community easy access, a reverse commute, no sales tax, and for New Hampshire residents, no income tax. For employees of businesses based at The Rock, there will be an amenity-rich environment to better attract and retain valuable employees. Tuscan Village will be home to dozens of retail, bar/restaurant, and lifestyle choices, as well as a 25,000-square-foot fitness facility and live entertainment options.

For more information on Tuscan Village, including a video tour of the full development and renderings of the project, please visit TuscanVillageSalem.com.