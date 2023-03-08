The two newest locations of Maine-based coffee chain Aroma Joe’s have opened in Middleton and North Andover, joining other north-of-Boston stores in Haverhill, Salisbury, and Salem, New Hampshire. Aroma Joe’s menu features coffee and espresso beverages, a fun and colorful line-up of signature energy drinks, and all-day food options like breakfast sandwiches, muffins, and soft pretzels.

The Middleton store, located at at 210 South Main Street (Route 114), is owned by two first-time franchisees, Kate Wohlfarth Beland, who grew up in North Reading, and Jamey Beland.

“As new franchisees, this location seemed like it was meant to be,” says Kate Wohlfarth Beland. “I spent my childhood going to Richardson’s Ice Cream, so I’m excited to come home to the area with my three teenage daughters.

The North Andover location is operated by Vivente Restaurant Group, which already owns Aroma Joe’s stores in Haverhill and North Easton.

“We’re a local small business and spreading positivity to the North Andover community is especially meaningful to our team,” says general manager Steve Giusti. “We enjoy being able to employ residents, college and high school students. Our number of employees will grow to more than 50 with the opening of this new location.”

The Aroma Joe’s brand prides itself on its proprietary coffee blends that sustainably grown, ethically sourced, and craft roasted in Maine. All of its coffee beans are certified by the Rainforest Alliance, a standard that means a product has been grown and sourced in a way that protects forests, does not harm the climate, and supports human rights.

Aroma Joe’s was founded in 2000 by four cousins from Maine. Today, it has 99 locations across Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Florida, Rhode Island and Connecticut.