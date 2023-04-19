The Boys & Girls Clubs of Stoneham and Wakefield has announced a plan to offer free programming to families grappling with cancer. Part of the organization’s recently introduced Here & Now mental health initiative, the new programs gives recipients the chance to take full advantage of all club offerings, including after-school and enrichment programs, Teen Center memberships, summer camps, access to Hall Memorial Pool and Wakefield Community Boating, and more, free-of-charge for as long as needed.

“When I was 9 years old I lost my father to brain cancer. As is all too common, our family struggled to cope with the emotional, mental, and financial stress from such a crushing loss,” recalls Bill Kidder, Wakefield resident and current club board member. “This special free program being offered by the Boys & Girls Club of Stoneham and Wakefield to families dealing with a cancer diagnosis in their household is exactly the kind of recurring, constant care and support that is often missing for young people coping with cancer’s impact.”

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Stoneham and Wakefield have been dedicated to providing safe and supportive spaces for the local youth and families they serve for the last fifty years. Since opening their doors, the clubs have played an integral part of youth development and have helped build great futures by leaving lasting impressions on members’ lives.

“We are so grateful that the Boys and Girls Club is offering this resource to our patients and their children,” said Jennifer Yorko, director of hematology and oncology at Winchester Hospital’s Center for Cancer Care. “Coping with a cancer diagnosis while caring for your family and yourself can be challenging. Winchester Hospital has been proud to support the Boys and Girls Club through our community benefits program and appreciate our community partner helping to ease the burden of the families in our area who are facing this hardship.”

The announcement of this latest initiative is one of many that will encompass the Club’s new Here & Now mental health initiative. For more information on the Boys & Girls Clubs of Stoneham and Wakefield visit bgcstoneham.org or bgcwakefield.org.