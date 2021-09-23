PRESS RELEASE

DATE OF RELEASE: September 20, 2021

Burlington, MA – In a ceremony held Saturday at Memorial Hall in Plymouth, Massachusetts, Laura Sawyer Messing of Burlington was crowned Mrs. Massachusetts America 2021. “I am so honored to have been selected because the competition was truly fierce,” says Messing. “This is something I have been working really hard towards.” Messing is the nationally recognized owner and creative director of Design Invasion, a Burlington-based brand development and marketing agency. When she’s not hard at work with her clients, this queen can be found creating birthday bags for the Boys and Girls Clubs and other organization. “I really feel the purpose of winning a title is to be visible in the community and dedicating yourself to service. I now have that opportunity to do just that both here in Burlington and across the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. With my platform, Birthday Blessing Bags, I want to make sure that NO CHILD feels unloved or sad on their birthday.”

Mrs. Massachusetts America will take the national stage for competition with delegates from all across the United States on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at the Westgate Hotel in Las Vegas. The Mrs. Massachusetts pageant is independently produced by RegalB Productions, Plymouth, Massachusetts.

If you would like to sponsor Laura for the national pageant or for media inquiries, please contact her at: laura@designinvasion.com.

To learn more or to enter the Mrs. Massachusetts Pageant for next year, please visit regalbproductions.com.

Media Contact:

Laura Sawyer Messing

Design Invasion

314-440-6951

laura@designinvasion.com

Photo from Left to Right: Nicole Sigler, Mrs. Massachusetts American; Laura Sawyer Messing, Mrs. Massachusetts America; Safiya Sanyika, Miss Massachusetts for America Strong