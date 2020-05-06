In an effort to boost Gloucester’s spirits during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cape Ann Museum is presenting a CAM Contemporary exhibition involving the projection of an illuminated multilingual message beginning tonight and running through May 9, saying “Thank You Frontline Heroes.”

“We know many of our neighbors, friends, and families are struggling at this time of social distancing, isolation, and anxiety around health and financial concerns from the coronavirus,” said Museum Director Oliver Barker. “We want to send a message of solidarity, gratitude, and hope to our community.”

This “Thank You Frontline Heroes” illumination planned for the side of the White-Ellery Barn at the Cape Ann Museum Green, 245 Washington Street in Gloucester, was created by Stephanie Terelak Benenson, a North Shore artist and founder of the nonprofit Harbor Voices Public Art. The projection will take place from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 6 through Friday, May 8. The message itself will be shown in several languages—Portugese, Spanish, Italian, and English—and is dedicated to the COVID-19 crisis’s frontline responders like nurses, doctors, hospital staff and administrators, delivery workers, teachers, grocery personnel, and the many non-profits supporting our community at this time.

This projection is sponsored by LuminArtz Communications Ink., as part of the “Light Up the Night” series that is bringing rays of light into the community during the pandemic. The group will preview the installation on Luminartz’s Facebook Live event tonight, May 6, at 9 p.m. Visit harborvoices.com or email action@harborvoices.com for more details.

Because of social distancing requirements at present, this pop-up projection of thanks is not meant to be attended in person. It’s strategically placed and timed for workers to notice when driving home.

Visit capeannmuseum.org for more details.