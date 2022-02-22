As winter winds down, the Cape Ann Museum in Gloucester is preparing new exhibits and events for late February, March, and into the spring.

Cape Ann Modern

Feb. 26 – April 6

Featuring works from the museum’s permanent collection, Cape Ann Modern will highlight the work of 20th-century modernist artists who found inspiration on Cape Ann as they experimented with subject and style, breaking and reshaping the previously established rules of art. The exhibition will include works by Sam Feinstein, Elaine Wing, George Aarons, Zygmund Jankowski, Thorpe Feidt, Celia Eldridge, and Vivian Berman.

Zygmund Jankowski, Table Top II | Image courtesy of Cape Ann Museum

Creative Career Fair

March 2, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The Cape Ann Museum’s Teen Arts Council is hosting a career fair to introduce young people to the opportunities available in creative fields, such as working in museums and cultural institutions, creating art, and working in trades that build the world around us. Local professionals including teaching artists, curators, sculptors, arts administrators, theatre professionals, and more will be stationed throughout the museum to talk to students, families, and parents about their work and careers.

Register for this free event at the Cape Ann Museum website.

Fitz Henry Lane, Babson and Ellery Houses, Gloucester | Image courtesy of Cape Ann Museum



Window on the Marsh

March 18 – Sept. 27

The Great Marsh is a sprawling, 25,000-acre ecosystem that runs along the Massachusetts coast from the New Hampshire border down to Gloucester. Window on the Marsh will celebrate the cultural and environmental significance of the area by juxtaposing paintings and photographs that reflect the unique beauty of the marsh. The show will include two paintings by 19th-century artist Martin Johnson Heade, two paintings by beloved Gloucester artist Fitz Henry Lane, and four photographs by Martha Hale Harvey, one of Cape Ann’s earliest and most accomplished female photographers.

To complement the exhibit, the museum is also presenting a panel discussion, The Cultural and Environmental Significance of the Great Marsh, online and in-person on March 19 at 1 p.m. Tickets are available online.