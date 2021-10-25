PRESS RELEASE

DATE OF RELEASE: October 25, 2021

Carlisle Wide Plank Floors, the leader in artisan-crafted wide plank hardwood flooring for residential and commercial spaces, has introduced the Earthen Collection. Hand-crafted of hickory, the new collection includes six floors inspired by the intrinsic beauty of nature along with the most popular color trends in interiors.

The hickory timbers used in the collection are sourced from northern climates, focusing on Shagbark and Bitternut versions of the species. This results in a dense grain and richer beige-to-brown tone in the heartwood. Some tones highlight the heart sap variation found in hickory, bringing a more contemporary feel to the floor, while – in other tones – this variation is subdued, creating subtle shifts in color and a more aged and organic appearance.

“At Carlisle, we have the luxury of working with some of the top designers in the industry and get to see firsthand the colors, sheens, dimensions and character of the flooring they are choosing for their latest projects,” said Chris Sy, president, Carlisle Wide Plank Floors. “Hickory adds a new layer of interesting complexity to flooring and we wanted to honor that complexity through our Earthen Collection.”

Available in eight-inch-wide planks selected by Carlisle artisans, the Earthen Collection includes six distinctive, low sheen colors – each named after a different type of soil.

Alluvium – A stunning representation of the variety of colors found in soil, this shade takes on a personality of its own by leaving behind a myriad of beautiful colors that get more interesting with every glance.

Argil – Created from a perfect blend of brown and grey, this classic pastel shade gives the hickory wood an aged look without appearing worn. A light tint of color evens the contrasts in the grains of the wood.

Chalk – When glazed over the natural color variations found in hickory, this warm shade gently softens the prominent appearance of the grains. The hue mimics a white veil, creating an illusion of mystery through a blend of unique tones that catch the eye.

Humus – A striking shade inspired by the beauty of Walnut, the reddish-brown hue washes over the hickory wood, creating a rich, dark floor. While most of the grains of the wood are absorbed by a deep palette of color, some areas of variation peek through.

Kaolin – A tone reminiscent of the earth, this shade’s alluring mix of warm, rich tones of grey and brown sweep over a floor in a subtle but mesmerizing way to reveal understated depth and dimension.

Regur – Often found in valleys, this hue mimics the nutrient-dense element born from fire that represents rebirth and new beginnings. The deep, dramatic hints of black, grey and brown are reminiscent of flowing lava cutting through a vast landscape.

Carlisle highlights the hickory character in the Earthen Collection by pairing its Original Grade, which includes some boards with knots, ingrown bark and mineral streaking, with boards from its Heirloom Grade, which imparts a cleaner appearance. This harmonious blend of natural elements is known as the company’s Signature Grade.

Added Sy, “Earthen was created to ground and reconnect people to nature. This unique combination is a true reflection of the life that the timber lived and uses all of the wood at the base of the tree to tell an elemental, one-of-a-kind story.”

The Earthen Collection is offered in ¾” plank thickness and in two- to 12-foot lengths, with a choice of engineered or solid construction. Planks are end matched for ease of installation. The floors can be customized to meet design specifications by altering the grade, choosing alternate face widths and/or adding a texture.

The collection can be ordered through Carlisle showrooms and design consultants. Samples are available by request.

To learn more, visit www.wideplankflooring.com.

About Carlisle Wide Plank Floors

For more than 50 years, Carlisle Wide Plank Floors has handcrafted the finest wood floors in America – each one reflecting the natural beauty of the highest quality materials available. We take great pride in time-honored processes, from responsibly sourcing the soundest and most reliable timber grown in America’s forests to embracing a level of craftsmanship equally at home with traditional rustic themes or with fashion-forward style. We believe every detail of every floor matters. From creating the right shade of gray to the nuance of a hand-scraped edge, we collaborate with each client to define a personalized, custom-made floor. And, whether that floor is selected from our extensive curated collections or uniquely designed to match a specific vision, it will be realized in the same way: one plank at a time.

Headquartered in Stoddard, New Hampshire, Carlisle also has showrooms in Boston, Chicago, Dallas, New York, San Francisco, Western Florida and Washington, DC. For more information, visit www.wideplankflooring.com