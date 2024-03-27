In 1974, 27-year-old William Raveis, Jr. opened his first real estate office above a grocery store in his hometown of Fairfield, Conn. In the 50 years since, William Raveis Real Estate, Mortgage, and Insurance has grown into the number one privately held real estate company in the Northeast, Florida, and South Carolina.

Now, adding to these accomplishments, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont has declared March 27 William Raveis Day in the state, “in celebration of the many opportunities this company has given to the Connecticut residents and our greater communities,” according the official proclamation.

“The Governor’s proclamation is a testament to all the dedicated sales associates, managers, and employees at William Raveis. It is extremely rewarding to have helped millions of homeowners for fifty years,” Raveis says.

The company is commemorating its 50th anniversary this week at the company’s annual convention with three generations of the Raveis family, distinguished guests, and more than a thousand sales associates, managers, and employees from Maine to Florida. The event includes education and industry-leading keynote speakers, as well as live entertainment with Raveis the Musical, the Decadia Band, and Mike DelGuidice, the singer-songwriter touring with Billy Joel.

“We’ve always pulled out the stops for our agents and teams, but this year is going to be spectacular,” Raveis says.

William Raveis – with Bill as the chairman and sons Chris and Ryan Raveis as co-presidents – continues to thrive while others in the real estate industry are pulling back. The trio shares a commitment to growth, innovation, and expansion for the future. Each member of the William Raveis leadership team is a nationally certified Strategic Growth Coach and Mentor, allowing them to help the company’s agents achieve the highest levels of career success. The groundbreaking business model serves as the foundation of their family-oriented company.

Beyond the company’s business successes, William Raveis is also well-known for supporting local and national non-profit organizations like Damon Runyon and Dana-Farber. Through the William Raveis Charitable Fund, they have raised over $4 million for cancer research.

“Giving back to our communities and contributing to the economy is the right thing to do,” Raveis says.

William Raveis is a family-owned company offering clients comprehensive real estate, mortgages, and insurance under one roof. For more information on their innovative products and luxury services, please visit raveis.com.