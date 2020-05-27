Northeast Arc, a not-for-profit organization that helps children and adults with disabilities become full participants in the community, has received a grant through the Cummings Foundation’s $20 Million Grant Program. They were one of 130 local nonprofits to receive grants of $100,000 to $500,000 each through the Cummings Foundation. The Danvers-based organization was chosen from a total of 738 applicants during a competitive review process.

“We are very appreciative of this generous grant from the Cummings Foundation which will help us to continue to change lives for the people with disabilities that we serve every day,” said Jo Ann Simons, president and CEO of Northeast Arc. “Last year we had the privilege of hosting Bill Cummings for discussion about his book at our Arc Works Community Arts Center as well as give him an opportunity to see a small portion of the work our agency does.”

The Northeast Arc, the second largest of 700 Arcs in the United States, received the grant to support necessary building improvements including an upgraded sprinkler system at its ArcWorks Community Arts Center and additional building projects and programming that will positively impact the lives of thousands of individuals with disabilities.

The Cummings $20 Million Grant Program supports Massachusetts nonprofits that are based in and primarily serve Middlesex, Essex, and Suffolk counties. Through this place-based initiative, the Woburn-based Cummings Foundation, established in 1986, aims to give back in the area where it owns commercial buildings, all of which are managed at no cost to the foundation, by its affiliate, Cummings Properties. Founded in 1970 by Bill Cummings, the Woburn-based commercial real estate firm leases and manages 10 million square feet of debt-free space, the majority of which exclusively benefits the foundation.

“We have been impressed, but not surprised, by the myriad ways in which these 130 grant winners are serving their communities, despite the challenges presented by COVID-19,” said Joel Swers, Cummings Foundation’s executive director. “Their ability to adapt and work with their constituents in new and meaningful ways has an enormous impact in the communities where our colleagues and leasing clients live and work.”

For more information, visit ne-arc.org and cummingsfoundation.org.