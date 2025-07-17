Mila’s, the latest concept from Aldi Companies Founder Michael Aldi, the local restaurateur behind Dryft Revere and Wellesley, Fine Line, and VIVI’s Tapas Bar, recently announced its grand opening at Gibson Point in Revere. Developed by Redgate Capital Partners, Gibson Point is an award-winning property on the North Shore of Boston.

Representing Aldi Companies’ fifth concept, Mila’s is a day-to-night eatery offering picturesque indoor/outdoor waterfront dining. The 139-seat restaurant – featuring 89 seats inside and 50 outside – offers a holistic menu from Executive Chef Adriano da Silva, including house-made juices and smoothies, and brick oven delicacies.

Image Courtesy of SoBe Collective Image Courtesy of SoBe Collective Gibson Point I Photograph Courtesy of Redgate

“When we were evaluating locations for a new concept, Gibson Point immediately stood out. The waterfront setting is not only beautiful, but it supports the kind of dynamic experience we aim to create for our guests. Mila’s is everything from your go-to coffee shop to your dependable dinner spot and ideal place to gather with friends,” says Michael Aldi, Owner of Aldi Companies. “Chef Adriano da Silva has once again created a special menu that echoes the essence of Gibson Point. We can’t wait to welcome guests.”

Executive Chef Adriano da Silva brings nearly 20 years of experience in the Greater Boston restaurant scene to his role at Mila’s. Having started out at B&G Oysters, Sportello, and The Butcher Shop, da Silva became Executive Chef at Pier 6 in Charlestown in 2014. In 2019, da Silva was appointed Executive Chef of Dryft Revere, which he continues to oversee along with Aldi Companies’ other restaurants including Fine Line, VIVI’s Tapas Bar, Dryft Wellesley, and now, Mila’s.

Images Courtesy of SoBe Collective

During the day, the menu focuses on health-forward options such as house-made Banana Overnight Oats and Matcha Chia Pudding, alongside a rotating selection of signature smoothies, including the Coconut Cloud and the Vanilla Protein Maca Bomb. The coffee bar features a variety of hot and iced beverages made with premium blends. Guests can also enjoy fresh fruit juices, breakfast sandwiches, healthy bowls, and an assortment of bakery items like locally sourced bagels and muffins. For those on the go, a selection of grab-and-go options is readily available.

Images Courtesy of SoBe Collective

In the evening, Mila’s transforms into a warm, inviting lounge with a Neapolitan-inspired menu. Guests can build their own brick-oven pizzas or share a variety of elevated small plates such as Hanger Steak Bruschetta, Prime Dry Aged Meatballs, and a classic charcuterie board. Larger shared dishes include flavorful entrées like Miso Salmon, Sole Piccata, and Lobster BLT Sliders. The bar program features a curated cocktail list with artisanal drink options including mocktails.

“A great restaurant isn’t just a convenience—it’s an experience that enhances the entire property, offering residents and guests a place to connect, unwind, and enjoy exceptional hospitality just steps from home,” says Damian Szary and Kyle Warwick, Principals at Redgate. “Mila’s reflects our broader commitment to health, wellness, connection, and unparalleled, five-star service. The eatery is more than a restaurant; it’s a gathering place and cornerstone of the Gibson Point and Revere community.”

milasrevere.com