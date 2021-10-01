PRESS RELEASE

DATE OF RELEASE: September 30, 2021

Feeney Inc., a leading manufacturer of stainless steel and aluminum railing systems and related architectural products, has debuted ColorEasy™, a new powder coating program for its DesignRail® Aluminum Railing System and Awning Kits. ColorEasy™ features 18 colors, including a mix of 15 trend-forward and classic colors along with three realistic wood grain finishes, for optimal design versatility.

When creating ColorEasy™, Feeney’s product development team looked at the latest paint, siding, trim and hardware trends and then curated a thoughtful range of colors to complement the palettes most often used in today’s indoor and outdoor spaces.

“Color has the ability to transform interiors and exteriors from ordinary to exceptional,” said Katrina Ralston, president, Feeney Inc. “ColorEasy™ will make it easy for architects and designers to seamlessly integrate Feeney railings and awnings with other design elements for a cohesive, connected aesthetic.”

Feeney is also introducing several ColorEasy™ sampling tools, including color chips with textures and a fan deck that allows architects and designers to see how specific railing and awning colors will look in different settings. In addition, Feeney’s online VisualBuilder tool enables users to build and visualize exterior spaces with DesignRail® railings and Awning Kits in the full range of ColorEasy™ colors.

“Railings and awnings shouldn’t be an afterthought but rather a key focal point of a space,” added Kym Nosbisch, director of retail and product marketing, Feeney Inc. “With ColorEasy™, coordinating Feeney’s railing and awning solutions with interior and exterior color palettes has never been easier. A&D professionals are able to create residential and commercial spaces that are inspired and of-the-moment, yet also sophisticated and timeless.”

ColorEasy™ powder coated colors include: Bright White, Modern White, Coffee Cream, Bronze, Oil-Rubbed Bronze, Silver, Sparkling Champagne, Dove Gray, Iron Gray, Blue Steel, Matte Black, Textured Black, Brickyard Red, Commodore Blue and Hartford Green along with Cherry, Walnut and Weathered Gray wood grain finishes.

Available for all powder coated aluminum products, including DesignRail® frames and Awning Kits, ColorEasy™ colors meet AAMA 2604 specifications for superior impact and weather resistance, and color adherence – while providing durable, low-maintenance performance.

For more information, visit feeneyinc.com/ColorEasy and feeneyinc.com/Designer, or a Feeney authorized dealer.

About Feeney

Feeney, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of high quality architectural products that enhance the spaces where people live, work and play. Feeney residential and commercial products for exterior and interior applications include CableRail stainless steel cable assemblies, Quick-Connect® auto-locking cable fittings, DesignRail® aluminum railing systems with multiple infill options and available LED lighting, stainless steel Architectural Rods, Awning Kits and the Trellis Collection of garden trellises.

Since 1948, Oakland, California-based Feeney has been committed to providing architects, designers and construction professionals, as well as DIY homeowners, with innovative, easy-to-use products and unsurpassed service. For more information or the location of a dealer near you, please visit feeneyinc.com.