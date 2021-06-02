Frank Webb Home Salem is the North Shore’s newest bath, kitchen, and lighting showroom. It’s located in the town’s historic downtown area at 89 Margin Street and offers plenty of free parking.

At nearly 5,000 square feet, the showroom has a large selection of the top brands and latest trends, which are displayed in lifestyle settings. Multiple lighting displays hang from the ceiling and it also features kitchen faucet and showerhead working displays so homeowners can experience the latest technology, water pressure, and spray patterns firsthand.

Knowledgeable showroom consultants are on hand to help clients from the start of a project down to the very last detail. The company marked its opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony May 20 presented by the Salem Chamber of Commerce and with Mayor Kim Driscoll in attendance.

With more than 48 locations across the Northeast, Frank Webb Home is backed by F.W. Webb Company, a family-owned business founded in 1866. The parent company is the largest wholesale distributor of plumbing, heating, HVAC/R and industrial products in the Northeast. For more information, visit frankwebb.com/Salem.