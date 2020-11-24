MarineMax Danvers hosts a “Fill the Boat with Love” holiday toy drive to benefit the US Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program.



“Our Fill the Boat campaign promotes giving back to the community here in the Essex and Middlesex Counties,” says Kim Wilkinson, MarineMax general manager. “We have had a successful year and want to give back to others in the community that may not have been as fortunate. While needs are high all year long, the holiday season is a great time to show kids and families that you care.”



Now through December 12, MarineMax Danvers invites customers and community members to bring new, unwrapped toys to contribute to a great cause and help make a child’s holiday season even brighter. Donations will go to the US Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots annual gift drive. Typical items needed for family donations include gift cards to Walmart, Target, and local restaurants.

For infants 0-12 months old, bouncy seats, developmental learning toys, and activity centers are great gift options. Gifts for both teen girls and boys include headphones, sunglasses, portable chargers, hats, backpacks, perfume or cologne, makeup or cosmetic bags, journals, and tumblers or water bottles. Help “Fill the Boat” this holiday season by donating to a family or child in need.

Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, MarineMax is the nation’s largest recreational boat and yacht retailer. The Toys For Tots Foundation is the fundraising and support organization for the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program.



MarineMax Danvers is located at 10 Hutchinson Drive in Danvers. Visit the MarineMax website for more details or contact Addison Mathis at addison.mathis@marinemax.com.