Area art students are invited to turn their TikTok obsession into a summer job by applying for the recently announced temporary position of TikTok Creator-in-Residence at the Peabody Essex Museum in Salem.

The position – the first of its kind for an art museum – merges the very modern with the deeply historical. TikTok, a popular platform for sharing and watching short videos, was founded in 2016, but surged to popularity in 2020. The Peabody Essex Museum, meanwhile, is the oldest continuously operating and collecting museum in the United States.

“As an institution that readily embraces innovation and creativity in all of its forms, we are thrilled to launch our TikTok Creator-in-Residence program,” the museum’s chief operating officer Dr. Kurt Steinberg says, in an Instagram post announcing the opportunity. “This program offers a singular opportunity for art school students to combine their love of art and culture with a valuable experience in content creation and brand building.”

Peabody Essex Museum

The chosen creator will work with the museum’s marketing and education departments to plan and develop videos that explore and highlight the museum’s extensive art collections, special exhibitions, and events. The successful applicant will also identify and reach out to TikTok influencers to plan collaborative content and takeovers They will also be invited to attend museum events and programs to capture behind-the-scenes moments and artist interviews.

The position is part-time and entry-level, with pay commensurate with experience.

Anyone can apply, but preference will be given to students who are currently enrolled at or recently graduated from a New England-based art school. Requirements for the role also include a robust portfolio of TikTok videos that demonstrates creativity, storytelling, and production skills, as well as a passion for art and culture, effective communication ability, and strong time management skills.

Interested applicants can learn more and start the process at the museum’s employment page.