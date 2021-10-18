Kane’s Donuts is proud to announce their official partnership with the Warner Bros. Pictures upcoming movie “Dune” in Boston. To celebrate the highly anticipated release of this epic thriller, Kane’s Donuts’ is offering a special edition, limited release “DUNE-nut.” The treat is a square-shaped donut made from their award-winning traditional brioche dough, lightly frosted with a tangy, spice-filled glaze and finished with cinnamon sanding sugar, mimicking the rippled, expansive sands of the planet, Arrakis.

A mythic and emotionally charged hero’s journey, “Dune” tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence—a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential—only those who can conquer their fear will survive.

Oscar nominee Denis Villeneuve (“Arrival,” “Blade Runner 2049”) directs Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures’ “Dune,” the big-screen adaptation of Frank Herbert’s seminal bestselling book.

Kane’s has been a local institution since shortly after opening in 1955. The shop is nationally recognized for serving creative, handcrafted donuts that are made fresh all day, every day with local ingredients, in flavors ranging from conventional chocolate glazed to innovative options like maple bacon and cookies and cream.

The original Saugus store is still in operation. A Boston location opened in 2015 and, in 2019, a new flagship store opened on Route 1 in Saugus, featuring a drive-through and donut-prep observation area.

The DUNE-nut donut will be available at all Kanes’ locations from Monday, October 18 to Sunday, October 24, honoring the movie’s release on Friday, October 22, in theaters and streaming on HBOMax.



To undertake your own DUNE-nut quest, visit Kane’s at 120 Lincoln Ave. or 1575 Broadway (Rte. 1) in Saugus, or 90 Oliver St., Boston. For more information visit kanesdonuts.com.