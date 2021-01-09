Karen E. Andreas has been named president and chief executive officer of the North Shore Chamber of Commerce, the organization announced Thursday.

The chamber’s board of directors voted unanimously last month to hire Andreas, praising her as a proven leader and natural fit for the critical leadership position for the region.

“We are thrilled that Karen will be leading the North Shore Chamber into the future,” says board chair Darren Ambler, managing principal of OneDigital in Beverly.

“Karen possesses the talent and expertise to lead during such a difficult time for many businesses. We are confident that her proven track record for building and leading organizations will allow the Chamber to grow membership and support our members as the leading voice for businesses North of Boston.”

Andreas began her new role on January 1. She replaces Robert Bradford, who recently retired after 40 years in the position.

“I look forward to leading this outstanding organization, especially now, during this very challenging time for the region’s business community,” Andreas says. “Now more than ever, the Chamber must aggressively advocate on behalf of businesses, many of which have been crippled by the effects of the coronavirus. The Chamber team and I will work tirelessly to support our members to ensure a pro-business climate, economic growth, and quality of life for the North of Boston region.”

Andreas is the former publisher of North of Boston Media Group, where she led the region’s award-winning newspapers and magazines for decades. She began her media career as an intern reporter, working her way up the career ladder to editor, vice president of news, publisher, and in 2013, the top role of regional publisher.

She has been an active board member of the North Shore Chamber of Commerce for many years, recently serving as chair of the Board of Directors. In 2016, she was inducted into the chamber’s North Shore Academy of Distinguished Leaders.

For more information, visit northshorechamber.org.