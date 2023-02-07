Burlington’s Lahey Hospital and Medical Center has been named one of the country’s top 50 hospitals and Salem Hospital was named as one of America’s 250 best hospitals, according to newly-released rankings by a major healthcare data company.

Healthgrades recognized the top 1% and 5% of hospitals in the country for clinical excellence, utilizing Medicare inpatient data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services from 2019-2021.

In addition, Healthgrades named Lahey among the top 100 hospitals for specialties including critical care, gastrointestinal care, gastrointestinal surgery, pulmonary care, and stroke care. Salem Hospital received five specialty clinical quality awards including gastrointestinal care, gastrointestinal surgery, and pulmonary care, and clinical excellence awards for critical care and stroke care. Salem was ranked first in the state for pulmonary care.

“Salem Hospital has continued to provide exceptional care throughout a very challenging time in health care. It is a testament to the caliber of our entire team and the dedication of our extraordinary physicians, nurses and staff,” says Dr. David Roberts, president of Salem Hospital

For the annual analysis, Healthgrades analyzed patient outcome data for 31 procedures for virtually every hospital in the country.

More information about the best Massachusetts hospitals can be found at healthgrades.com/quality/americas-best-hospitals/massachusetts.