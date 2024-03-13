Subscribe Now

The Boston area is renowned for the quality of its health care system and providers, and the North Shore is no exception. Each year, healthcare research company Castle Connolly, compiles a list of the country’s top physicians in their respective fields. Fellow physicians are asked to nominate colleagues who embody excellence in clinical care, interpersonal skills, listening and communication, and empathy. The company then carries out a rigorous research, screening, and selection process to determine the top doctors.

This year, the process yielded more than 270 top North Shore physicians.

Allergy & Immunology

Ellen J. Dutta, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-5150

Jocelyn R. Farmer, M.D., Ph.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8442

Monica G. Ghoshhajra, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-5150

James A. MacLean, M.D.
Asthma and Allergy Affiliates
Massachusetts General Hospital
978-745-3711

Cristina M. Palumbo, M.D,
Asthma and Allergy Affiliates
Beverly Hospital
978-745-3711

Anesthesiology

Igor Braverman, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8132

Lawrence M. Franowicz, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8132

Kenneth M. Gabriel, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8132

Michael D. Kaufman, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8132

Sohail K. Mahboobi, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8132

Marguerite Ricciardone, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8132

Paul David Teague, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8132

Jude Emmanuel Telfort, M.D.
Winchester Hospital
781-756-2190

Cardiac Electrophysiology

Ghulam M. Chaudhry, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8863

Bruce G. Hook, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8863

Guy Kulbak, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8863

Matthew R. Reynolds, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8863

Jonathan S. Silver, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8863

Nathan Van Houzen, M.D.
North Shore Physicians Group
Salem Hospital
978-744-3499

Cardiovascular Disease

Mark R. Anderson, M.D.
Mass General Cardiology
Salem Hospital
978-882-6191

Jeffrey O. Clayman, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
978-538-4200

Jennifer M. Collins, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8460

Maurizio Diaco, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8460

Danya L. Dinwoodey, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8460

Timothy S. Draper, Jr., D.O.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
978-538-4200

Darryl D. Esakof, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8460

Michael S. Katcher, M.D.
North Shore Physicians Group
Salem Hospital
978-744-5900

David Rabin, M.D.
North Shore Physicians Group
Salem Hospital
978-744-5900

Sachin P. Shah, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8460

David M. Venesy, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8460

Child Neurology

Peter C. Raffalli, M.D.
Boston Children’s Hospital at Peabody
Boston Children’s Hospital
617-355-6388

Colon & Rectal Surgery

Elizabeth Marie Breen, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8990

David A. Kleiman, M.D
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-5527

Angela H. Kuhnen, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-5527

Tamar Lipof, M.D.
Essex Surgical Associates
Beverly Hospital
978-922-9226

Peter West Marcello, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-5527

Marc S. Rubin, M.D.
Mass General/North Shore Center for Outpatient Care
Salem Hospital
978-882-6868

Dermatology

Christine H. Andersen, M.D.
Andover Dermatology
Steward Holy Family Hospital
978-475-4322

Sabina Bis, M.D.
Massachusetts Dermatology Associates
Salem Hospital
978-225-3376

Marilyn R. Capek, M.D.
955 Main Street, Suite 308, Winchester
Melrose-Wakefield Hospital
781-729-3150

Caitlin K. Carney, M.D.
Northeast Dermatology Associates
978-691-5690

Deborah L. Cummins, M.D.
Massachusetts Dermatology Associates
Salem Hospital
978-225-3376

Mary D. Gibney, M.D.
Northeast Dermatology Associates
978-691-5690

Holly R. Mason, M.D., Ph.D.
Northeast Dermatology Associates
978-691-5690

Katherine S. Masterpol, M.D.
DermPhysicians of New England
Winchester Hospital
781-272-7022

Vladimir Ratushny, M.D., Ph.D.
Massachusetts Dermatology Associates
Salem Hospital
978-225-3376

Gary S. Rogers, M.D.
University Skin Oncologists
Beverly Hospital
978-524-7933

Jeffrey B. Tiger, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-5115

Adam J. Wulkan, M.D.
Lahey Health Hub
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-7993

Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics

Alison D. Schonwald, M.D.
Touchstone Neurodevelopmental Center
781-497-8164

Diagnostic Radiology

Raghu Amaravadi, M.D.
Beverly Radiology Associates
Beverly Hospital
978-922-3000

Michael G. Geary, M.D.
ESG Radiologists
Salem Hospital
978-354-4421

Elizabeth A. Rafferty, M.D.
Lawrence General Hospital
978-946-8103

Karen Lois Reuter, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8170

Christopher D. Scheirey, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8170

Christoph Wald, M.D., Ph.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8170

Emergency Medicine

Samuel C. Gross, M.D.
Winchester Hospital
781-756-2000

Joshua L Penn MD
Winchester Hospital
781-756-2000

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism

Jennifer C. Braimon, M.D.
Middleton Family Medicine
Beverly Hospital
978-774-2555

Dinamarie Garcia-Banigan, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
978-538-4674

Mary Beth Hodge, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-2088

Janet Jang, M.D.
Salem Hospital
781-593-3400

Helen C. Kaulbach, M.D.
Internal Medicine Physicians of the North Shore
Salem Hospital
978-531-7677

Emily Y. Liu, M.D.
Pentucket Medical
Lawrence General Hospital
978-557-8900

Neelima Singh, M.D.
North Shore Physicians Group
Salem Hospital
781-593-3400

Scott B. Sperling, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-2088

Gianluca Toraldo, M.D., Ph.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-2088

Facial Plastic Surgery/Otolaryngology

Robert W. Dolan, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8467

Anna E. Petropoulos, M.D.
New England Facial & Cosmetic Surgery Center
978-739-9500

Ryan B. Scannell, M.D.
New England ENT & Facial Plastic Surgery
Steward Holy Family Hospital
978-685-7550

Family Medicine

Shams Abbas, M.D.
Tufts Medical Center Community Care
Melrose-Wakefield Hospital
781-942-0380

Mark Allara, M.D.
Middleton Family Medicine
Beverly Hospital
978-774-2555

Wendy Brooks Barr, M.D.
Greater Lawrence Family Health Center
Lawrence General Hospital
978-686-0090

Catherine S. Celler, M.D.
Winchester Family Physicians
Winchester Hospital
781-729-1810

Alain Chaoui, M.D.
Family Medicine North
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
978-536-0215

Paul Esielionis, M.D.
Greater Lawrence Family Health Center
Lawrence General Hospital
978-686-0090

Robert C. Herron, M.D.
Merrimack Valley Family Practice
Winchester Hospital
978-470-1616

Zandra Kelley, M.D.
Greater Lawrence Family Health Center
Lawrence General Hospital
978-686-0090

Dana D. Mann, M.D.
Middleton Family Medicine
Beverly Hospital
978-774-2555

Daniel J. McCullough III, M.D.
Lahey Health Primary Care
Beverly Hospital
978-927-1859

Keith Nobil, M.D.
Family Doctors
Salem Hospital
781-596-2000

Nicholas Weida, M.D.
Greater Lawrence Family Health Center
Lawrence General Hospital
978-686-0090

Gastroenterology

Stella Y. Chow, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-9241

Ahmer M. Ibrahim, M.D.
Pentucket Medical
Steward Holy Family Hospital
978-499-7400

Nicholas Karamitsios, M.D.
North Shore Physicians Group
Salem Hospital
978-741-4171

Thomas Liu, M.D.
Newburyport Gastroenterology
Anna Jaques Hospital
978-465-4622

Melissa A. Minor, M.D.
North Shore Physicians Group
Salem Hospital
978-741-4171

Joshua Namias, M.D.
North Shore Physicians Group
Salem Hospital
978-741-4171

R. Anand Narasimhan, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-9241

Steven F. Nezhad, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-9241

Randall S. Pellish, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8740

Amir A. Qamar, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-2500

Bridget J. Seymour, M.D.
Steward Medical Group
Steward Holy Family Hospital
978-420-1530

Michelle A. Stefka, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-9241

Geriatric Medicine

Vivian Argento, M.D.
Lahey Outpatient Center
Beverly Hospital
978-646-7070

Asif Merchant, M.D.
New England Community Medical Services
St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center, Brighton
978-685-2460

Gynecologic Oncology

Valena J. Wright, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8560

Hand Surgery

Eric C. Fu, M.D.
Sports Medicine North
Anna Jaques Hospital
978-818-6350

Alice A. Hunter, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8638

Nurhan G. Kasparyan, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8638

Peter M. Prokopis, M.D.
Sports Medicine North
Anna Jaques Hospital
978-818-6350

Jonathan Uroskie, M.D.
Sports Medicine North
Anna Jaques Hospital
978-818-6350

Hospice & Palliative Medicine

Coleen M. Reid, M.D.
Salem Hospital
978-354-3090

Infectious Disease

Andrew Seth Lubin, M.D.
Winchester Primary Care Associates
Winchester Hospital
781-729-1021

Ruta M. Shah, M.D.
North Shore Physicians Group
Salem Hospital
978-741-1644

David G. Sidebottom, M.D.
Lowell Infectious Disease Associates
Lowell General Hospital
978-942-2060

Kenneth M. Wener, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8000

Lucas E. Wolf, M.D.
Beverly Hospital
978-816-3100

Internal Medicine

Adrienne S. Allen, M.D.
North Shore Physicians Group
Salem Hospital
781-593-3400

James F. Brown, M.D.
North Shore Physicians Group
Salem Hospital
978-532-6111

Bruce B. Campbell, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8401

Anita Erler, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
978-538-4300

Kay A. Ficht, M.D.
Your Choice Medical
Anna Jaques Hospital
978-358-8777

Sonal V. Mankodi, M.D.
North Shore Physicians Group
Salem Hospital
978-882-6700

Kristin O’Neil-Callahan, M.D.
North Shore Physicians Group
Salem Hospital
978-882-6700

Pauline Tsirigotis, M.D.
Mill City Medical Group
Lowell General Hospital
978-955-9500

Kevin J. Yeh, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
978-538-4300

Interventional Cardiology

Gautam Gadey, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8840

Michael S. Levy, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8460

Edward J. Loughery, M.D.
Lahey Outpatient Center
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
978-304-8360

Thomas C. Piemonte, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8460

Frederic S. Resnic, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8460

Ashish M. Shah, M.D.
Pentucket Medical
Steward Holy Family Hospital
978-557-8900

Medical Oncology

Karl J. D’Silva, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
978-538-4330

Anasuya Gunturi, M.D., Ph.D.
Cancer Care Associates
Lowell General Hospital
978-937-6258

Keith Ellis Stuart, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8400

Christopher G. Tretter, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8400

Corrine Zarwan, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8400

Nephrology

Beth A. Bouthot, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-2500

Alin A. Joseph, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8000

Michael J. Landman, M.D.
25 Marston Street, Suite 403, Lawrence
Lawrence General Hospital
978-686-2400

Adam M. Segal, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8430

Peter A. Soderland, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8430

Richard M. Thomas, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8430

Edward D. Walshe, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-2500

Neurological Surgery
Zoher Ghogawala, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-7580

Subu N. Magge, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-7580

Neurology

Diana Apetauerova, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8630

Joseph D. Burns, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-1270

Timothy R. Kelliher, M.D.
North Shore Neurology & EMG
Beverly Hospital
978-922-2226

Julie R. Leegwater-Kim, M.D., Ph.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-1270

Anna Litvak, M.D.
Essex Neurological Associates
Salem Hospital
978-532-8010

Drasko Simovic, M.D.
EMG Laboratory
St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center, Brighton
978-687-2586

Michal Vytopil, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8630

Obstetrics & Gynecology

Elena B. Brown, M.D.
New England Women’s Healthcare
Winchester Hospital
781-787-3003

Raffaele Bruno, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-9388

Darrah D. Curiale, M.D.
New England Women’s Healthcare
Winchester Hospital
781-787-3003

Veronica Del Riccio, M.D.
North Andover Women’s Care
Winchester Hospital
978-688-9979

Joel B. Heller, M.D.
North Shore Physicians Group
Salem Hospital
781-599-2600

Laura B. Holland, M.D.
North Shore Community Health Center
Salem Hospital
978-744-8388

Alexy J. Kochowiec, M.D.
Lynn Community Health Center
Salem Hospital
781-581-3900

Anastasia H. Koniaris, M.D.
North Shore Physicians Group
Salem Hospital
978-739-6975

Julie A. McCullough, M.D.
North Shore Gynecology
Salem Hospital
978-531-4200

Allyson Preston, M.D.
North Shore Physicians Group
Salem Hospital
781-599-2600

Ophthalmology

Fina C. Barouch, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
978-538-4400

Gregory R. Blaha, M.D., Ph.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
978-538-4400

Jeffrey A. Chang, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8555

Paul R. Cotran, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
978-538-4400

Ioannis P. Glavas, M.D.
The Glavas Center
Beverly Hospital
617-262-0070

John M. Gurley, M.D.
Gurley Eye Care Associates
Beverly Hospital
978-526-4800

Danielle M. Ledoux, M.D.
Specialized Pediatric Eye Care
Beverly Hospital
978-338-4321

Jeffrey L. Marx, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8555

Emma Massicotte, M.D.
Gurley Eye Care Associates
Beverly Hospital
978-526-4800

Michael A. Piacentini, M.D.
Gurley Eye Care Associates
Beverly Hospital
978-526-4800

Shiyoung Roh, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
978-538-4400

Sarkis H. Soukiasian, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
978-538-4400

Kailenn Tsao, M.D.
American Vision Associates
Winchester Hospital
781-729-7401

Susan M. Tucker, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
978-538-4400

Orthopaedic Surgery

Andrew Banos, M.D.
Seacoast Orthopedics & Sports Medicine
Anna Jaques Hospital
978-462-7555

Barry T. Bickley, M.D.
Mass General Brigham Orthopedics
Steward Holy Family Hospital
978-373-3851

Joseph John Czarnecki, M.D.
Excel Orthopaedic Specialists
Winchester Hospital
781-782-1300

Michael N. Fehm, M.D.
Excel Orthopaedic Specialists
Winchester Hospital
781-782-1300

David J. Fehnel, M.D.
Sports Medicine North
Anna Jaques Hospital
978-818-6350

Jaipal S. Gandhi, M.D.
Coastal Orthopedic Associates
Beverly Hospital
978-927-3040

Adam T. Harder, M.D.
Mobility Bone & Joint Institute
Lawrence General Hospital
978-794-1946

John A. Karbassi , M.D.
Sports Medicine North
Beverly Hospital
978-818-6350

Kyle William Lacy, M.D.
Sports Medicine North
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
978-818-6350

Mark J. Lemos, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8638

Margaret J. Lobo, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8638

Steven Mattheos, M.D.
Sports Medicine North
Anna Jaques Hospital
978-818-6350

Todd O’Brien, M.D.
Mass General/North Shore Center for Outpatient Care
Salem Hospital
978-882-6901

Hugh O’Flynn, M.D.
Sports Medicine North
Beverly Hospital
978-818-6350

James D. O’Holleran, M.D.
Sports Medicine North
Beverly Hospital
978-818-6350

Benjamin J. Schwartz, M.D.
Sports Medicine North
Beverly Hospital
978-818-6350

Jeremy M. Shore, M.D.
Sports Medicine North
Anna Jaques Hospital
978-818-6350

Robert C. Spang III, M.D.
Sports Medicine North
Beverly Hospital
978-818-6350

Eric T. Tolo, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8638

Bojan B. Zoric, M.D.
Sports Medicine North
Beverly Hospital
978-818-6350

Otolaryngology

Timothy D. Anderson, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8467

Daryl G. Colden, M.D.
Colden & Seymour ENT
Anna Jaques Hospital
978-997-1550

James Demetroulakos, M.D.
North Shore Ear Nose & Throat Associates
Salem Hospital
978-745-6601

K. Holly Gallivan , M.D.
Massachusetts Ear, Nose and Throat Associates
Massachusetts Eye and Ear
781-722-0242

Peter E. Seymour, M.D.
Colden & Seymour ENT
Anna Jaques Hospital
978-997-1550

Prerak D. Shah, M.D.
New England ENT & Facial Plastic Surgery
Steward Holy Family Hospital
978-685-7550

Elizabeth H. Toh, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8467

Pain Medicine

Andrew G. Kowal, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-5090

Kaya Shah, M.D.
Sports Medicine North
978-818-6350

Pediatrics

Jennifer Bell, M.D.
Greater Lowell Pediatrics
Lowell General Hospital
978-452-2200

Jasmin Bhathena, M.D.
Atrius Health
Beverly Hospital
800-249-1767

Clovene P. Campbell, M.D.
Pediatric Associates of Greater Salem
Massachusetts General Hospital
978-745-3050

Cheryl D’Souza, M.D.
Pediatric Associates of Greater Salem
Massachusetts General Hospital
978-745-3050

Suzanne E. Duval, M.D.
North Andover Pediatric Associates
Winchester Hospital
978-557-5712

Michael A. Fischer, M.D.
Greater Lowell Pediatrics
Lowell General Hospital
978-452-2200

Joann Ganim, M.D.
Atrius Health
Boston Children’s Hospital
800-249-1767

Mary Gealow, M.D.
Greater Lowell Pediatrics
Lowell General Hospital
978-452-2200

Jennifer C. Hensley, M.D.
Andover Pediatrics
Boston Children’s Hospital
978-475-4522

Angela M. Jacques, M.D.
Pediatric Associates of Greater Salem
Massachusetts General Hospital
978-745-3050

Mazda Jalali, M.D.
Pediatric Associates of Greater Salem
Massachusetts General Hospital
978-745-3050

Rebecca A. Konieczny, M.D.
Pentucket Medical
Lawrence General Hospital
978-783-5030

Mark H. Mandell, M.D.
Pediatric Associates of Greater Salem
Massachusetts General Hospital
978-745-3050

Donald T. McAuliffe Jr., M.D.
Pediatric Associates of Greater Salem
Massachusetts General Hospital
978-745-3050

Stephen J. Morgan, M.D.
Pediatric Associates of Greater Salem
Massachusetts General Hospital
978-745-3050

Jennifer M. O’Shea, M.D.
Greater Lowell Pediatrics
Lowell General Hospital
978-452-2200

Elizabeth B. Pritchard, M.D.
Andover Pediatrics
Boston Children’s Hospital
978-475-4522

Jocelyn Sicat, M.D.
Pediatric Associates of Greater Salem
Massachusetts General Hospital
978-745-3050

Sheryl R. Silva, M.D.
Garden City Pediatric Associates
Beverly Hospital
978-927-4980

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation

Kevin K. Bernard, M.D.
Sports Medicine North
Beverly Hospital
978-818-6350

Clay David Miller, M.D.
Sports Medicine North
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
978-818-6350

Plastic Surgery

George P. Chatson, M.D.
Andover Plastic Surgery
Steward Holy Family Hospital
978-687-1151

Justin R. Fernandes, M.D.
Lahey Outpatient Center
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
978-712-1575

Anoush Hadaegh, M.D.
Aesthetic Plastic Surgery of North Shore
Salem Hospital
978-927-1500

Virginia S. Hung, M.D.
Excel Orthopaedic Specialists
Mount Auburn Hospital
781-782-1300

Alan A. Lim, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-9391

Sonal N. Pandya, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8584

Adam J. Vernadakis, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8584

David John Wages, M.D.
Northshore Plastic Surgery & Med Spa
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
978-531-6966

Psychiatry

Jennifer L. Boisture, M.D.
451 Andover Street, Suite 185, North Andover
978-683-4266

Pulmonary Disease

Anthony C. Campagna, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-1823

Carla R. Lamb, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-1823

David Alexander Neumeyer, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-1823

Luan M. Nghiem, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-1823

Akmal Sarwar, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-1823

Radiation Oncology

Claire Y. Fung, M.D.
Alliance Radiation Oncology
Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston
978-997-1351

Klaudia U. Hunter, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8780

Matthew S. Katz, M.D.
Radiation Oncology Associates
Lowell General Hospital
978-937-6274

Jeffrey Lemons, M.D.
Radiation Oncology
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
978-538-4120

James F. McIntyre, M.D.
Mass General/North Shore Center for Outpatient Care
Massachusetts General Hospital
978-882-6060

Asa J. Nixon, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8780

William P. O’Meara, M.D.
Radiation Oncology Associates
Lowell General Hospital
978-937-6274

Vivek L. Patel, M.D., Ph.D.
Radiation Oncology Associates
Lowell General Hospital
978-937-6274

Daniel E. Soto, M.D.
Mass General/North Shore Center for Outpatient Care
Massachusetts General Hospital
978-882-6060

Reproductive Endocrinology/Infertility

Beth J. Plante, MD
Fertility Centers of New England
Winchester Hospital
877-326-3483

Robert M. Weiss, M.D.
Fertility Centers of New England
Winchester Hospital
781-942-7000

Rheumatology

Matthew J. Axelrod, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8000

Beth A. Biggee, M.D.
Mobility Bone & Joint Institute
Lawrence General Hospital
978-327-6562

Irina Buhaescu, M.D.
Lahey Outpatient Center
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-9232

Deborah S. Collier, M.D.
MGB Medical Group
Massachusetts General Hospital
781-593-3400

Tina J. Elias-Todd, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8000

Michael D. Pincus, D.O.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8551

Khalid M. Syed, M.D.
North Shore Physicians Group
Salem Hospital
781-593-3400

Richard S. Zamore, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8551

Sleep Medicine

Michael C. Zaslow, M.D.
955 Main Street, Suite 302, Winchester
Winchester Hospital
781-729-8070

Surgery

Mohamed Akoad, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-2500

David M. Brams, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8580

Julie O. Dennis, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8580

Nayomi K. Edirisinghe, M.D.
Winchester Hospital Breast Care Center
Winchester Hospital
781-756-2308

Heather A. Ford, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8580

William V. Kastrinakis, M.D.
Mass General/North Shore Center for Outpatient Care
Salem Hospital
978-882-6837

Dmitry Nepomnayshy, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8580

Steven C. Stain, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8580

Urology

Daniel S. Blander, M.D.
Lahey Institute of Urology
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
978-927-0714

George E. Canellakis, M.D.
Northeast Urologic Surgery
Steward Holy Family Hospital
978-686-3877

David Canes, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8420

Michael C. Kearney, M.D.
Northshore Physicians Group Urology
Salem Hospital
978-741-4133

Alireza Moinzadeh, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8420

Andrea Sorcini, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8420

Peter N. Tiffany, M.D.
Mystic Valley Urology Associates
Winchester Hospital
781-979-0661

Alex J. Vanni, MD
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8420

Vascular & Interventional Radiology

Pauline M. Bishop, M.D.
ESG Radiologists
Salem Hospital
978-354-4421

Allan I. Hoffman, M.D.
Commonwealth Radiology Associates
Lowell General Hospital
978-937-6240

Miriam Neuman, M.D.
Commonwealth Radiology Associates
Salem Hospital
978-354-4422

Vascular Surgery

James H. Balcom IV, M.D.
Mass General/North Shore Center for Outpatient Care
Salem Hospital
978-882-6825

William Lawrence Breckwoldt, M.D.
Middlesex Surgical Associates
Winchester Hospital
781-729-2020

Richard D. Goodenough, M.D.
Mass General/North Shore Center for Outpatient Care
Salem Hospital
978-882-6826

Michael E. Minor, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8000

Brad S. Oriel, M.D.
Middlesex Surgical Associates
Winchester Hospital
781-729-2020

