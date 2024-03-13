The Boston area is renowned for the quality of its health care system and providers, and the North Shore is no exception. Each year, healthcare research company Castle Connolly, compiles a list of the country’s top physicians in their respective fields. Fellow physicians are asked to nominate colleagues who embody excellence in clinical care, interpersonal skills, listening and communication, and empathy. The company then carries out a rigorous research, screening, and selection process to determine the top doctors.

This year, the process yielded more than 270 top North Shore physicians.

Jump to a category

Allergy & Immunology

Ellen J. Dutta, M.D.

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

781-744-5150

Jocelyn R. Farmer, M.D., Ph.D.

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

781-744-8442

Monica G. Ghoshhajra, M.D.

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

781-744-5150

James A. MacLean, M.D.

Asthma and Allergy Affiliates

Massachusetts General Hospital

978-745-3711

Cristina M. Palumbo, M.D,

Asthma and Allergy Affiliates

Beverly Hospital

978-745-3711

Back to top

Anesthesiology

Igor Braverman, M.D.

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

781-744-8132

Lawrence M. Franowicz, M.D.

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

781-744-8132

Kenneth M. Gabriel, M.D.

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

781-744-8132

Michael D. Kaufman, M.D.

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

781-744-8132

Sohail K. Mahboobi, M.D.

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

781-744-8132

Marguerite Ricciardone, M.D.

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

781-744-8132

Paul David Teague, M.D.

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

781-744-8132

Jude Emmanuel Telfort, M.D.

Winchester Hospital

781-756-2190

Back to top

Cardiac Electrophysiology

Ghulam M. Chaudhry, M.D.

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

781-744-8863

Bruce G. Hook, M.D.

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

781-744-8863

Guy Kulbak, M.D.

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

781-744-8863

Matthew R. Reynolds, M.D.

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

781-744-8863

Jonathan S. Silver, M.D.

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

781-744-8863

Nathan Van Houzen, M.D.

North Shore Physicians Group

Salem Hospital

978-744-3499

Back to top

Cardiovascular Disease

Mark R. Anderson, M.D.

Mass General Cardiology

Salem Hospital

978-882-6191

Jeffrey O. Clayman, M.D.

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

978-538-4200

Jennifer M. Collins, M.D.

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

781-744-8460

Maurizio Diaco, M.D.

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

781-744-8460

Danya L. Dinwoodey, M.D.

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

781-744-8460

Timothy S. Draper, Jr., D.O.

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

978-538-4200

Darryl D. Esakof, M.D.

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

781-744-8460

Michael S. Katcher, M.D.

North Shore Physicians Group

Salem Hospital

978-744-5900

David Rabin, M.D.

North Shore Physicians Group

Salem Hospital

978-744-5900

Sachin P. Shah, M.D.

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

781-744-8460

David M. Venesy, M.D.

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

781-744-8460

Back to top

Child Neurology

Peter C. Raffalli, M.D.

Boston Children’s Hospital at Peabody

Boston Children’s Hospital

617-355-6388

Back to top

Colon & Rectal Surgery

Elizabeth Marie Breen, M.D.

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

781-744-8990

David A. Kleiman, M.D

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

781-744-5527

Angela H. Kuhnen, M.D.

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

781-744-5527

Tamar Lipof, M.D.

Essex Surgical Associates

Beverly Hospital

978-922-9226

Peter West Marcello, M.D.

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

781-744-5527

Marc S. Rubin, M.D.

Mass General/North Shore Center for Outpatient Care

Salem Hospital

978-882-6868

Back to top

Dermatology

Christine H. Andersen, M.D.

Andover Dermatology

Steward Holy Family Hospital

978-475-4322

Sabina Bis, M.D.

Massachusetts Dermatology Associates

Salem Hospital

978-225-3376

Marilyn R. Capek, M.D.

955 Main Street, Suite 308, Winchester

Melrose-Wakefield Hospital

781-729-3150

Caitlin K. Carney, M.D.

Northeast Dermatology Associates

978-691-5690

Deborah L. Cummins, M.D.

Massachusetts Dermatology Associates

Salem Hospital

978-225-3376

Mary D. Gibney, M.D.

Northeast Dermatology Associates

978-691-5690

Holly R. Mason, M.D., Ph.D.

Northeast Dermatology Associates

978-691-5690

Katherine S. Masterpol, M.D.

DermPhysicians of New England

Winchester Hospital

781-272-7022

Vladimir Ratushny, M.D., Ph.D.

Massachusetts Dermatology Associates

Salem Hospital

978-225-3376

Gary S. Rogers, M.D.

University Skin Oncologists

Beverly Hospital

978-524-7933

Jeffrey B. Tiger, M.D.

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

781-744-5115

Adam J. Wulkan, M.D.

Lahey Health Hub

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

781-744-7993

Back to top

Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics

Alison D. Schonwald, M.D.

Touchstone Neurodevelopmental Center

781-497-8164

Back to top

Diagnostic Radiology

Raghu Amaravadi, M.D.

Beverly Radiology Associates

Beverly Hospital

978-922-3000

Michael G. Geary, M.D.

ESG Radiologists

Salem Hospital

978-354-4421

Elizabeth A. Rafferty, M.D.

Lawrence General Hospital

978-946-8103

Karen Lois Reuter, M.D.

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

781-744-8170

Christopher D. Scheirey, M.D.

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

781-744-8170

Christoph Wald, M.D., Ph.D.

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

781-744-8170

Back to top

Emergency Medicine

Samuel C. Gross, M.D.

Winchester Hospital

781-756-2000

Joshua L Penn MD

Winchester Hospital

781-756-2000

Back to top

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism

Jennifer C. Braimon, M.D.

Middleton Family Medicine

Beverly Hospital

978-774-2555

Dinamarie Garcia-Banigan, M.D.

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

978-538-4674

Mary Beth Hodge, M.D.

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

781-744-2088

Janet Jang

Janet Jang, M.D.

Salem Hospital

781-593-3400

Helen C. Kaulbach, M.D.

Internal Medicine Physicians of the North Shore

Salem Hospital

978-531-7677

Emily Y. Liu, M.D.

Pentucket Medical

Lawrence General Hospital

978-557-8900

Neelima Singh, M.D.

North Shore Physicians Group

Salem Hospital

781-593-3400

Scott B. Sperling, M.D.

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

781-744-2088

Gianluca Toraldo, M.D., Ph.D.

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

781-744-2088

Back to top

Facial Plastic Surgery/Otolaryngology

Robert W. Dolan, M.D.

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

781-744-8467

Anna E. Petropoulos, M.D.

New England Facial & Cosmetic Surgery Center

978-739-9500

Ryan B. Scannell, M.D.

New England ENT & Facial Plastic Surgery

Steward Holy Family Hospital

978-685-7550

Back to top

Family Medicine

Shams Abbas, M.D.

Tufts Medical Center Community Care

Melrose-Wakefield Hospital

781-942-0380

Mark Allara, M.D.

Middleton Family Medicine

Beverly Hospital

978-774-2555

Wendy Brooks Barr, M.D.

Greater Lawrence Family Health Center

Lawrence General Hospital

978-686-0090

Catherine S. Celler, M.D.

Winchester Family Physicians

Winchester Hospital

781-729-1810

Alain Chaoui, M.D.

Family Medicine North

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

978-536-0215

Paul Esielionis, M.D.

Greater Lawrence Family Health Center

Lawrence General Hospital

978-686-0090

Robert C. Herron, M.D.

Merrimack Valley Family Practice

Winchester Hospital

978-470-1616

Zandra Kelley, M.D.

Greater Lawrence Family Health Center

Lawrence General Hospital

978-686-0090

Dana D. Mann, M.D.

Middleton Family Medicine

Beverly Hospital

978-774-2555

Daniel J. McCullough III, M.D.

Lahey Health Primary Care

Beverly Hospital

978-927-1859

Keith Nobil, M.D.

Family Doctors

Salem Hospital

781-596-2000

Nicholas Weida, M.D.

Greater Lawrence Family Health Center

Lawrence General Hospital

978-686-0090

Back to top

Gastroenterology

Stella Y. Chow, M.D.

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

781-744-9241

Ahmer M. Ibrahim, M.D.

Pentucket Medical

Steward Holy Family Hospital

978-499-7400

Nicholas Karamitsios, M.D.

North Shore Physicians Group

Salem Hospital

978-741-4171

Thomas Liu, M.D.

Newburyport Gastroenterology

Anna Jaques Hospital

978-465-4622

Melissa Minor

Melissa A. Minor, M.D.

North Shore Physicians Group

Salem Hospital

978-741-4171

Joshua Namias, M.D.

North Shore Physicians Group

Salem Hospital

978-741-4171

R. Anand Narasimhan, M.D.

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

781-744-9241

Steven F. Nezhad, M.D.

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

781-744-9241

Randall S. Pellish, M.D.

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

781-744-8740

Amir A. Qamar, M.D.

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

781-744-2500

Bridget J. Seymour, M.D.

Steward Medical Group

Steward Holy Family Hospital

978-420-1530

Michelle A. Stefka, M.D.

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

781-744-9241

Back to top

Geriatric Medicine

Vivian Argento, M.D.

Lahey Outpatient Center

Beverly Hospital

978-646-7070

Asif Merchant, M.D.

New England Community Medical Services

St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center, Brighton

978-685-2460

Back to top

Gynecologic Oncology

Valena J. Wright, M.D.

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

781-744-8560

Back to top

Hand Surgery

Eric C. Fu, M.D.

Sports Medicine North

Anna Jaques Hospital

978-818-6350

Alice A. Hunter, M.D.

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

781-744-8638

Nurhan G. Kasparyan, M.D.

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

781-744-8638

Peter M. Prokopis, M.D.

Sports Medicine North

Anna Jaques Hospital

978-818-6350

Jonathan Uroskie, M.D.

Sports Medicine North

Anna Jaques Hospital

978-818-6350

Back to top

Hospice & Palliative Medicine

Coleen M. Reid, M.D.

Salem Hospital

978-354-3090

Back to top

Infectious Disease

Andrew Seth Lubin, M.D.

Winchester Primary Care Associates

Winchester Hospital

781-729-1021

Ruta M. Shah, M.D.

North Shore Physicians Group

Salem Hospital

978-741-1644

David G. Sidebottom, M.D.

Lowell Infectious Disease Associates

Lowell General Hospital

978-942-2060

Kenneth M. Wener, M.D.

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

781-744-8000

Lucas E. Wolf, M.D.

Beverly Hospital

978-816-3100

Back to top

Internal Medicine

Adrienne S. Allen, M.D.

North Shore Physicians Group

Salem Hospital

781-593-3400

James F. Brown, M.D.

North Shore Physicians Group

Salem Hospital

978-532-6111

Bruce B. Campbell, M.D.

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

781-744-8401

Anita Erler, M.D.

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

978-538-4300

Kay A. Ficht, M.D.

Your Choice Medical

Anna Jaques Hospital

978-358-8777

Sonal V. Mankodi, M.D.

North Shore Physicians Group

Salem Hospital

978-882-6700

Kristin O’Neil-Callahan, M.D.

North Shore Physicians Group

Salem Hospital

978-882-6700

Pauline Tsirigotis, M.D.

Mill City Medical Group

Lowell General Hospital

978-955-9500

Kevin J. Yeh, M.D.

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

978-538-4300

Back to top

Gautam Gadey

Interventional Cardiology

Gautam Gadey, M.D.

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

781-744-8840

Michael S. Levy, M.D.

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

781-744-8460

Edward J. Loughery, M.D.

Lahey Outpatient Center

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

978-304-8360

Thomas C. Piemonte, M.D.

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

781-744-8460

Frederic S. Resnic, M.D.

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

781-744-8460

Ashish M. Shah, M.D.

Pentucket Medical

Steward Holy Family Hospital

978-557-8900

Back to top

Medical Oncology

Karl J. D’Silva, M.D.

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

978-538-4330

Anasuya Gunturi, M.D., Ph.D.

Cancer Care Associates

Lowell General Hospital

978-937-6258

Keith Ellis Stuart, M.D.

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

781-744-8400

Christopher G. Tretter, M.D.

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

781-744-8400

Corrine Zarwan

Corrine Zarwan, M.D.

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

781-744-8400

Back to top

Nephrology

Beth A. Bouthot, M.D.

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

781-744-2500

Alin A. Joseph, M.D.

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

781-744-8000

Michael J. Landman, M.D.

25 Marston Street, Suite 403, Lawrence

Lawrence General Hospital

978-686-2400

Adam M. Segal, M.D.

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

781-744-8430

Peter A. Soderland, M.D.

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

781-744-8430

Richard M. Thomas, M.D.

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

781-744-8430

Edward D. Walshe, M.D.

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

781-744-2500

Neurological Surgery

Zoher Ghogawala, M.D.

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

781-744-7580

Subu N. Magge, M.D.

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

781-744-7580

Back to top

Neurology

Diana Apetauerova, M.D.

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

781-744-8630

Joseph Burns

Joseph D. Burns, M.D.

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

781-744-1270

Timothy R. Kelliher, M.D.

North Shore Neurology & EMG

Beverly Hospital

978-922-2226

Julie R. Leegwater-Kim, M.D., Ph.D.

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

781-744-1270

Anna Litvak, M.D.

Essex Neurological Associates

Salem Hospital

978-532-8010

Drasko Simovic, M.D.

EMG Laboratory

St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center, Brighton

978-687-2586

Michal Vytopil, M.D.

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

781-744-8630

Back to top

Obstetrics & Gynecology

Elena B. Brown, M.D.

New England Women’s Healthcare

Winchester Hospital

781-787-3003

Raffaele Bruno, M.D.

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

781-744-9388

Darrah D. Curiale, M.D.

New England Women’s Healthcare

Winchester Hospital

781-787-3003

Veronica Del Riccio, M.D.

North Andover Women’s Care

Winchester Hospital

978-688-9979

Joel B. Heller, M.D.

North Shore Physicians Group

Salem Hospital

781-599-2600

Laura B. Holland, M.D.

North Shore Community Health Center

Salem Hospital

978-744-8388

Alexy J. Kochowiec, M.D.

Lynn Community Health Center

Salem Hospital

781-581-3900

Anastasia H. Koniaris, M.D.

North Shore Physicians Group

Salem Hospital

978-739-6975

Julie A. McCullough, M.D.

North Shore Gynecology

Salem Hospital

978-531-4200

Allyson Preston, M.D.

North Shore Physicians Group

Salem Hospital

781-599-2600

Back to top

Ophthalmology

Fina C. Barouch, M.D.

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

978-538-4400

Gregory R. Blaha, M.D., Ph.D.

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

978-538-4400

Jeffrey A. Chang, M.D.

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

781-744-8555

Paul R. Cotran, M.D.

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

978-538-4400

Ioannis P. Glavas, M.D.

The Glavas Center

Beverly Hospital

617-262-0070

John M. Gurley, M.D.

Gurley Eye Care Associates

Beverly Hospital

978-526-4800

Danielle M. Ledoux, M.D.

Specialized Pediatric Eye Care

Beverly Hospital

978-338-4321

Jeffrey L. Marx, M.D.

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

781-744-8555

Emma Massicotte, M.D.

Gurley Eye Care Associates

Beverly Hospital

978-526-4800

Michael A. Piacentini, M.D.

Gurley Eye Care Associates

Beverly Hospital

978-526-4800

Shiyoung Roh, M.D.

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

978-538-4400

Sarkis H. Soukiasian, M.D.

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

978-538-4400

Kailenn Tsao, M.D.

American Vision Associates

Winchester Hospital

781-729-7401

Susan M. Tucker, M.D.

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

978-538-4400

Back to top

Orthopaedic Surgery

Andrew Banos, M.D.

Seacoast Orthopedics & Sports Medicine

Anna Jaques Hospital

978-462-7555

Barry T. Bickley, M.D.

Mass General Brigham Orthopedics

Steward Holy Family Hospital

978-373-3851

Joseph John Czarnecki, M.D.

Excel Orthopaedic Specialists

Winchester Hospital

781-782-1300

Michael N. Fehm, M.D.

Excel Orthopaedic Specialists

Winchester Hospital

781-782-1300

David J. Fehnel, M.D.

Sports Medicine North

Anna Jaques Hospital

978-818-6350

Jaipal S. Gandhi, M.D.

Coastal Orthopedic Associates

Beverly Hospital

978-927-3040

Adam T. Harder, M.D.

Mobility Bone & Joint Institute

Lawrence General Hospital

978-794-1946

John A. Karbassi , M.D.

Sports Medicine North

Beverly Hospital

978-818-6350

Kyle William Lacy, M.D.

Sports Medicine North

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

978-818-6350

Mark J. Lemos, M.D.

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

781-744-8638

Margaret J. Lobo, M.D.

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

781-744-8638

Steven Mattheos, M.D.

Sports Medicine North

Anna Jaques Hospital

978-818-6350

Todd O’Brien, M.D.

Mass General/North Shore Center for Outpatient Care

Salem Hospital

978-882-6901

Hugh O’Flynn, M.D.

Sports Medicine North

Beverly Hospital

978-818-6350

James D. O’Holleran, M.D.

Sports Medicine North

Beverly Hospital

978-818-6350

Benjamin J. Schwartz, M.D.

Sports Medicine North

Beverly Hospital

978-818-6350

Jeremy M. Shore, M.D.

Sports Medicine North

Anna Jaques Hospital

978-818-6350

Robert C. Spang III, M.D.

Sports Medicine North

Beverly Hospital

978-818-6350

Eric T. Tolo, M.D.

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

781-744-8638

Bojan B. Zoric, M.D.

Sports Medicine North

Beverly Hospital

978-818-6350

Back to top

Otolaryngology

Timothy D. Anderson, M.D.

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

781-744-8467

Daryl G. Colden, M.D.

Colden & Seymour ENT

Anna Jaques Hospital

978-997-1550

James Demetroulakos

James Demetroulakos, M.D.

North Shore Ear Nose & Throat Associates

Salem Hospital

978-745-6601

K. Holly Gallivan , M.D.

Massachusetts Ear, Nose and Throat Associates

Massachusetts Eye and Ear

781-722-0242

Peter E. Seymour, M.D.

Colden & Seymour ENT

Anna Jaques Hospital

978-997-1550

Prerak D. Shah, M.D.

New England ENT & Facial Plastic Surgery

Steward Holy Family Hospital

978-685-7550

Elizabeth H. Toh, M.D.

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

781-744-8467

Back to top

Pain Medicine

Andrew G. Kowal, M.D.

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

781-744-5090

Kaya Shah, M.D.

Sports Medicine North

978-818-6350

Back to top

Pediatrics

Jennifer Bell, M.D.

Greater Lowell Pediatrics

Lowell General Hospital

978-452-2200

Jasmin Bhathena, M.D.

Atrius Health

Beverly Hospital

800-249-1767

Clovene P. Campbell, M.D.

Pediatric Associates of Greater Salem

Massachusetts General Hospital

978-745-3050

Cheryl D’Souza, M.D.

Pediatric Associates of Greater Salem

Massachusetts General Hospital

978-745-3050

Suzanne E. Duval, M.D.

North Andover Pediatric Associates

Winchester Hospital

978-557-5712

Michael A. Fischer, M.D.

Greater Lowell Pediatrics

Lowell General Hospital

978-452-2200

Joann Ganim, M.D.

Atrius Health

Boston Children’s Hospital

800-249-1767

Mary Gealow, M.D.

Greater Lowell Pediatrics

Lowell General Hospital

978-452-2200

Jennifer C. Hensley, M.D.

Andover Pediatrics

Boston Children’s Hospital

978-475-4522

Angela M. Jacques, M.D.

Pediatric Associates of Greater Salem

Massachusetts General Hospital

978-745-3050

Angela M. Jacques Mazda Jalali

Mazda Jalali, M.D.

Pediatric Associates of Greater Salem

Massachusetts General Hospital

978-745-3050

Rebecca A. Konieczny, M.D.

Pentucket Medical

Lawrence General Hospital

978-783-5030

Mark H. Mandell, M.D.

Pediatric Associates of Greater Salem

Massachusetts General Hospital

978-745-3050

Donald T. McAuliffe Jr., M.D.

Pediatric Associates of Greater Salem

Massachusetts General Hospital

978-745-3050

Stephen J. Morgan, M.D.

Pediatric Associates of Greater Salem

Massachusetts General Hospital

978-745-3050

Jennifer M. O’Shea, M.D.

Greater Lowell Pediatrics

Lowell General Hospital

978-452-2200

Elizabeth B. Pritchard, M.D.

Andover Pediatrics

Boston Children’s Hospital

978-475-4522

Jocelyn Sicat, M.D.

Pediatric Associates of Greater Salem

Massachusetts General Hospital

978-745-3050

Sheryl R. Silva, M.D.

Garden City Pediatric Associates

Beverly Hospital

978-927-4980

Back to top

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation

Kevin K. Bernard, M.D.

Sports Medicine North

Beverly Hospital

978-818-6350

Clay David Miller, M.D.

Sports Medicine North

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

978-818-6350

Back to top

Plastic Surgery

George P. Chatson, M.D.

Andover Plastic Surgery

Steward Holy Family Hospital

978-687-1151

Justin R. Fernandes, M.D.

Lahey Outpatient Center

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

978-712-1575

Anoush Hadaegh, M.D.

Aesthetic Plastic Surgery of North Shore

Salem Hospital

978-927-1500

Virginia S. Hung, M.D.

Excel Orthopaedic Specialists

Mount Auburn Hospital

781-782-1300

Alan A. Lim, M.D.

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

781-744-9391

Sonal N. Pandya, M.D.

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

781-744-8584

Adam J. Vernadakis, M.D.

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

781-744-8584

David John Wages, M.D.

Northshore Plastic Surgery & Med Spa

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

978-531-6966

Back to top

Psychiatry

Jennifer L. Boisture, M.D.

451 Andover Street, Suite 185, North Andover

978-683-4266

Back to top

Pulmonary Disease

Anthony C. Campagna, M.D.

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

781-744-1823

Carla R. Lamb, M.D.

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

781-744-1823

David Alexander Neumeyer, M.D.

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

781-744-1823

Luan M. Nghiem, M.D.

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

781-744-1823

Akmal Sarwar, M.D.

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

781-744-1823

Back to top

Radiation Oncology

Claire Y. Fung, M.D.

Alliance Radiation Oncology

Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston

978-997-1351

Klaudia U. Hunter, M.D.

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

781-744-8780

Matthew S. Katz, M.D.

Radiation Oncology Associates

Lowell General Hospital

978-937-6274

Jeffrey Lemons, M.D.

Radiation Oncology

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

978-538-4120

James F. McIntyre, M.D.

Mass General/North Shore Center for Outpatient Care

Massachusetts General Hospital

978-882-6060

Asa J. Nixon, M.D.

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

781-744-8780

William P. O’Meara, M.D.

Radiation Oncology Associates

Lowell General Hospital

978-937-6274

Vivek L. Patel, M.D., Ph.D.

Radiation Oncology Associates

Lowell General Hospital

978-937-6274

Daniel E. Soto, M.D.

Mass General/North Shore Center for Outpatient Care

Massachusetts General Hospital

978-882-6060

Back to top

Reproductive Endocrinology/Infertility

Beth J. Plante, MD

Fertility Centers of New England

Winchester Hospital

877-326-3483

Robert M. Weiss, M.D.

Fertility Centers of New England

Winchester Hospital

781-942-7000

Back to top

Rheumatology

Matthew J. Axelrod, M.D.

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

781-744-8000

Beth A. Biggee, M.D.

Mobility Bone & Joint Institute

Lawrence General Hospital

978-327-6562

Irina Buhaescu, M.D.

Lahey Outpatient Center

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

781-744-9232

Deborah S. Collier, M.D.

MGB Medical Group

Massachusetts General Hospital

781-593-3400

Tina J. Elias-Todd, M.D.

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

781-744-8000

Michael D. Pincus, D.O.

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

781-744-8551

Khalid M. Syed, M.D.

North Shore Physicians Group

Salem Hospital

781-593-3400

Richard S. Zamore, M.D.

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

781-744-8551

Back to top

Sleep Medicine

Michael C. Zaslow, M.D.

955 Main Street, Suite 302, Winchester

Winchester Hospital

781-729-8070

Back to top

Surgery

Mohamed Akoad, M.D.

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

781-744-2500

David M. Brams, M.D.

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

781-744-8580

Julie O. Dennis, M.D.

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

781-744-8580

Nayomi K. Edirisinghe, M.D.

Winchester Hospital Breast Care Center

Winchester Hospital

781-756-2308

Heather A. Ford, M.D.

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

781-744-8580

William V. Kastrinakis, M.D.

Mass General/North Shore Center for Outpatient Care

Salem Hospital

978-882-6837

Dmitry Nepomnayshy, M.D.

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

781-744-8580

Steven C. Stain, M.D.

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

781-744-8580

Back to top

Urology

Daniel S. Blander, M.D.

Lahey Institute of Urology

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

978-927-0714

George E. Canellakis, M.D.

Northeast Urologic Surgery

Steward Holy Family Hospital

978-686-3877

David Canes, M.D.

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

781-744-8420

Michael C. Kearney, M.D.

Northshore Physicians Group Urology

Salem Hospital

978-741-4133

Alireza Moinzadeh, M.D.

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

781-744-8420

Andrea Sorcini, M.D.

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

781-744-8420

Peter N. Tiffany, M.D.

Mystic Valley Urology Associates

Winchester Hospital

781-979-0661

Alex J. Vanni, MD

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

781-744-8420

Back to top

Vascular & Interventional Radiology

Pauline M. Bishop, M.D.

ESG Radiologists

Salem Hospital

978-354-4421

Allan I. Hoffman, M.D.

Commonwealth Radiology Associates

Lowell General Hospital

978-937-6240

Miriam Neuman, M.D.

Commonwealth Radiology Associates

Salem Hospital

978-354-4422

Back to top

Vascular Surgery

James H. Balcom IV, M.D.

Mass General/North Shore Center for Outpatient Care

Salem Hospital

978-882-6825

William Lawrence Breckwoldt, M.D.

Middlesex Surgical Associates

Winchester Hospital

781-729-2020

Richard D. Goodenough, M.D.

Mass General/North Shore Center for Outpatient Care

Salem Hospital

978-882-6826

Michael E. Minor, M.D.

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

781-744-8000

Brad S. Oriel, M.D.

Middlesex Surgical Associates

Winchester Hospital

781-729-2020

Back to top