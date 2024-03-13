The Boston area is renowned for the quality of its health care system and providers, and the North Shore is no exception. Each year, healthcare research company Castle Connolly, compiles a list of the country’s top physicians in their respective fields. Fellow physicians are asked to nominate colleagues who embody excellence in clinical care, interpersonal skills, listening and communication, and empathy. The company then carries out a rigorous research, screening, and selection process to determine the top doctors.
This year, the process yielded more than 270 top North Shore physicians.
Jump to a category
Allergy & Immunology
Anesthesiology
Cardiac Electrophysiology
Cardiovascular Disease
Child Neurology
Colon & Rectal Surgery
Dermatology
Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics
Diagnostic Radiology
Emergency Medicine
Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
Facial Plastic Surgery/Otolaryngology
Family Medicine
Gastroenterology
Geriatric Medicine
Gynecologic Oncology
Hand Surgery
Hospice & Palliative Medicine
Infectious Disease
Internal Medicine
Interventional Cardiology
Medical Oncology
Nephrology
Neurology
Obstetrics & Gynecology
Ophthalmology
Orthopaedic Surgery
Otolaryngology
Pain Medicine
Pediatrics
Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Plastic Surgery
Psychiatry
Pulmonary Disease
Radiation Oncology
Reproductive Endocrinology / Infertility
Rheumatology
Sleep Medicine
Surgery
Urology
Vascular & Interventional Radiology
Vascular Surgery
Allergy & Immunology
Ellen J. Dutta, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-5150
Jocelyn R. Farmer, M.D., Ph.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8442
Monica G. Ghoshhajra, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-5150
James A. MacLean, M.D.
Asthma and Allergy Affiliates
Massachusetts General Hospital
978-745-3711
Cristina M. Palumbo, M.D,
Asthma and Allergy Affiliates
Beverly Hospital
978-745-3711
Anesthesiology
Igor Braverman, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8132
Lawrence M. Franowicz, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8132
Kenneth M. Gabriel, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8132
Michael D. Kaufman, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8132
Sohail K. Mahboobi, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8132
Marguerite Ricciardone, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8132
Paul David Teague, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8132
Jude Emmanuel Telfort, M.D.
Winchester Hospital
781-756-2190
Cardiac Electrophysiology
Ghulam M. Chaudhry, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8863
Bruce G. Hook, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8863
Guy Kulbak, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8863
Matthew R. Reynolds, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8863
Jonathan S. Silver, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8863
Nathan Van Houzen, M.D.
North Shore Physicians Group
Salem Hospital
978-744-3499
Cardiovascular Disease
Mark R. Anderson, M.D.
Mass General Cardiology
Salem Hospital
978-882-6191
Jeffrey O. Clayman, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
978-538-4200
Jennifer M. Collins, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8460
Maurizio Diaco, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8460
Danya L. Dinwoodey, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8460
Timothy S. Draper, Jr., D.O.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
978-538-4200
Darryl D. Esakof, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8460
Michael S. Katcher, M.D.
North Shore Physicians Group
Salem Hospital
978-744-5900
David Rabin, M.D.
North Shore Physicians Group
Salem Hospital
978-744-5900
Sachin P. Shah, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8460
David M. Venesy, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8460
Child Neurology
Peter C. Raffalli, M.D.
Boston Children’s Hospital at Peabody
Boston Children’s Hospital
617-355-6388
Colon & Rectal Surgery
Elizabeth Marie Breen, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8990
David A. Kleiman, M.D
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-5527
Angela H. Kuhnen, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-5527
Tamar Lipof, M.D.
Essex Surgical Associates
Beverly Hospital
978-922-9226
Peter West Marcello, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-5527
Marc S. Rubin, M.D.
Mass General/North Shore Center for Outpatient Care
Salem Hospital
978-882-6868
Dermatology
Christine H. Andersen, M.D.
Andover Dermatology
Steward Holy Family Hospital
978-475-4322
Sabina Bis, M.D.
Massachusetts Dermatology Associates
Salem Hospital
978-225-3376
Marilyn R. Capek, M.D.
955 Main Street, Suite 308, Winchester
Melrose-Wakefield Hospital
781-729-3150
Caitlin K. Carney, M.D.
Northeast Dermatology Associates
978-691-5690
Deborah L. Cummins, M.D.
Massachusetts Dermatology Associates
Salem Hospital
978-225-3376
Mary D. Gibney, M.D.
Northeast Dermatology Associates
978-691-5690
Holly R. Mason, M.D., Ph.D.
Northeast Dermatology Associates
978-691-5690
Katherine S. Masterpol, M.D.
DermPhysicians of New England
Winchester Hospital
781-272-7022
Vladimir Ratushny, M.D., Ph.D.
Massachusetts Dermatology Associates
Salem Hospital
978-225-3376
Gary S. Rogers, M.D.
University Skin Oncologists
Beverly Hospital
978-524-7933
Jeffrey B. Tiger, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-5115
Adam J. Wulkan, M.D.
Lahey Health Hub
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-7993
Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics
Alison D. Schonwald, M.D.
Touchstone Neurodevelopmental Center
781-497-8164
Diagnostic Radiology
Raghu Amaravadi, M.D.
Beverly Radiology Associates
Beverly Hospital
978-922-3000
Michael G. Geary, M.D.
ESG Radiologists
Salem Hospital
978-354-4421
Elizabeth A. Rafferty, M.D.
Lawrence General Hospital
978-946-8103
Karen Lois Reuter, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8170
Christopher D. Scheirey, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8170
Christoph Wald, M.D., Ph.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8170
Emergency Medicine
Samuel C. Gross, M.D.
Winchester Hospital
781-756-2000
Joshua L Penn MD
Winchester Hospital
781-756-2000
Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
Jennifer C. Braimon, M.D.
Middleton Family Medicine
Beverly Hospital
978-774-2555
Dinamarie Garcia-Banigan, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
978-538-4674
Mary Beth Hodge, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-2088
Janet Jang, M.D.
Salem Hospital
781-593-3400
Helen C. Kaulbach, M.D.
Internal Medicine Physicians of the North Shore
Salem Hospital
978-531-7677
Emily Y. Liu, M.D.
Pentucket Medical
Lawrence General Hospital
978-557-8900
Neelima Singh, M.D.
North Shore Physicians Group
Salem Hospital
781-593-3400
Scott B. Sperling, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-2088
Gianluca Toraldo, M.D., Ph.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-2088
Facial Plastic Surgery/Otolaryngology
Robert W. Dolan, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8467
Anna E. Petropoulos, M.D.
New England Facial & Cosmetic Surgery Center
978-739-9500
Ryan B. Scannell, M.D.
New England ENT & Facial Plastic Surgery
Steward Holy Family Hospital
978-685-7550
Family Medicine
Shams Abbas, M.D.
Tufts Medical Center Community Care
Melrose-Wakefield Hospital
781-942-0380
Mark Allara, M.D.
Middleton Family Medicine
Beverly Hospital
978-774-2555
Wendy Brooks Barr, M.D.
Greater Lawrence Family Health Center
Lawrence General Hospital
978-686-0090
Catherine S. Celler, M.D.
Winchester Family Physicians
Winchester Hospital
781-729-1810
Alain Chaoui, M.D.
Family Medicine North
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
978-536-0215
Paul Esielionis, M.D.
Greater Lawrence Family Health Center
Lawrence General Hospital
978-686-0090
Robert C. Herron, M.D.
Merrimack Valley Family Practice
Winchester Hospital
978-470-1616
Zandra Kelley, M.D.
Greater Lawrence Family Health Center
Lawrence General Hospital
978-686-0090
Dana D. Mann, M.D.
Middleton Family Medicine
Beverly Hospital
978-774-2555
Daniel J. McCullough III, M.D.
Lahey Health Primary Care
Beverly Hospital
978-927-1859
Keith Nobil, M.D.
Family Doctors
Salem Hospital
781-596-2000
Nicholas Weida, M.D.
Greater Lawrence Family Health Center
Lawrence General Hospital
978-686-0090
Gastroenterology
Stella Y. Chow, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-9241
Ahmer M. Ibrahim, M.D.
Pentucket Medical
Steward Holy Family Hospital
978-499-7400
Nicholas Karamitsios, M.D.
North Shore Physicians Group
Salem Hospital
978-741-4171
Thomas Liu, M.D.
Newburyport Gastroenterology
Anna Jaques Hospital
978-465-4622
Melissa A. Minor, M.D.
North Shore Physicians Group
Salem Hospital
978-741-4171
Joshua Namias, M.D.
North Shore Physicians Group
Salem Hospital
978-741-4171
R. Anand Narasimhan, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-9241
Steven F. Nezhad, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-9241
Randall S. Pellish, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8740
Amir A. Qamar, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-2500
Bridget J. Seymour, M.D.
Steward Medical Group
Steward Holy Family Hospital
978-420-1530
Michelle A. Stefka, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-9241
Geriatric Medicine
Vivian Argento, M.D.
Lahey Outpatient Center
Beverly Hospital
978-646-7070
Asif Merchant, M.D.
New England Community Medical Services
St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center, Brighton
978-685-2460
Gynecologic Oncology
Valena J. Wright, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8560
Hand Surgery
Eric C. Fu, M.D.
Sports Medicine North
Anna Jaques Hospital
978-818-6350
Alice A. Hunter, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8638
Nurhan G. Kasparyan, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8638
Peter M. Prokopis, M.D.
Sports Medicine North
Anna Jaques Hospital
978-818-6350
Jonathan Uroskie, M.D.
Sports Medicine North
Anna Jaques Hospital
978-818-6350
Hospice & Palliative Medicine
Coleen M. Reid, M.D.
Salem Hospital
978-354-3090
Infectious Disease
Andrew Seth Lubin, M.D.
Winchester Primary Care Associates
Winchester Hospital
781-729-1021
Ruta M. Shah, M.D.
North Shore Physicians Group
Salem Hospital
978-741-1644
David G. Sidebottom, M.D.
Lowell Infectious Disease Associates
Lowell General Hospital
978-942-2060
Kenneth M. Wener, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8000
Lucas E. Wolf, M.D.
Beverly Hospital
978-816-3100
Internal Medicine
Adrienne S. Allen, M.D.
North Shore Physicians Group
Salem Hospital
781-593-3400
James F. Brown, M.D.
North Shore Physicians Group
Salem Hospital
978-532-6111
Bruce B. Campbell, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8401
Anita Erler, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
978-538-4300
Kay A. Ficht, M.D.
Your Choice Medical
Anna Jaques Hospital
978-358-8777
Sonal V. Mankodi, M.D.
North Shore Physicians Group
Salem Hospital
978-882-6700
Kristin O’Neil-Callahan, M.D.
North Shore Physicians Group
Salem Hospital
978-882-6700
Pauline Tsirigotis, M.D.
Mill City Medical Group
Lowell General Hospital
978-955-9500
Kevin J. Yeh, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
978-538-4300
Interventional Cardiology
Gautam Gadey, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8840
Michael S. Levy, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8460
Edward J. Loughery, M.D.
Lahey Outpatient Center
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
978-304-8360
Thomas C. Piemonte, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8460
Frederic S. Resnic, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8460
Ashish M. Shah, M.D.
Pentucket Medical
Steward Holy Family Hospital
978-557-8900
Medical Oncology
Karl J. D’Silva, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
978-538-4330
Anasuya Gunturi, M.D., Ph.D.
Cancer Care Associates
Lowell General Hospital
978-937-6258
Keith Ellis Stuart, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8400
Christopher G. Tretter, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8400
Corrine Zarwan, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8400
Nephrology
Beth A. Bouthot, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-2500
Alin A. Joseph, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8000
Michael J. Landman, M.D.
25 Marston Street, Suite 403, Lawrence
Lawrence General Hospital
978-686-2400
Adam M. Segal, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8430
Peter A. Soderland, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8430
Richard M. Thomas, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8430
Edward D. Walshe, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-2500
Neurological Surgery
Zoher Ghogawala, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-7580
Subu N. Magge, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-7580
Neurology
Diana Apetauerova, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8630
Joseph D. Burns, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-1270
Timothy R. Kelliher, M.D.
North Shore Neurology & EMG
Beverly Hospital
978-922-2226
Julie R. Leegwater-Kim, M.D., Ph.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-1270
Anna Litvak, M.D.
Essex Neurological Associates
Salem Hospital
978-532-8010
Drasko Simovic, M.D.
EMG Laboratory
St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center, Brighton
978-687-2586
Michal Vytopil, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8630
Obstetrics & Gynecology
Elena B. Brown, M.D.
New England Women’s Healthcare
Winchester Hospital
781-787-3003
Raffaele Bruno, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-9388
Darrah D. Curiale, M.D.
New England Women’s Healthcare
Winchester Hospital
781-787-3003
Veronica Del Riccio, M.D.
North Andover Women’s Care
Winchester Hospital
978-688-9979
Joel B. Heller, M.D.
North Shore Physicians Group
Salem Hospital
781-599-2600
Laura B. Holland, M.D.
North Shore Community Health Center
Salem Hospital
978-744-8388
Alexy J. Kochowiec, M.D.
Lynn Community Health Center
Salem Hospital
781-581-3900
Anastasia H. Koniaris, M.D.
North Shore Physicians Group
Salem Hospital
978-739-6975
Julie A. McCullough, M.D.
North Shore Gynecology
Salem Hospital
978-531-4200
Allyson Preston, M.D.
North Shore Physicians Group
Salem Hospital
781-599-2600
Ophthalmology
Fina C. Barouch, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
978-538-4400
Gregory R. Blaha, M.D., Ph.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
978-538-4400
Jeffrey A. Chang, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8555
Paul R. Cotran, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
978-538-4400
Ioannis P. Glavas, M.D.
The Glavas Center
Beverly Hospital
617-262-0070
John M. Gurley, M.D.
Gurley Eye Care Associates
Beverly Hospital
978-526-4800
Danielle M. Ledoux, M.D.
Specialized Pediatric Eye Care
Beverly Hospital
978-338-4321
Jeffrey L. Marx, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8555
Emma Massicotte, M.D.
Gurley Eye Care Associates
Beverly Hospital
978-526-4800
Michael A. Piacentini, M.D.
Gurley Eye Care Associates
Beverly Hospital
978-526-4800
Shiyoung Roh, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
978-538-4400
Sarkis H. Soukiasian, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
978-538-4400
Kailenn Tsao, M.D.
American Vision Associates
Winchester Hospital
781-729-7401
Susan M. Tucker, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
978-538-4400
Orthopaedic Surgery
Andrew Banos, M.D.
Seacoast Orthopedics & Sports Medicine
Anna Jaques Hospital
978-462-7555
Barry T. Bickley, M.D.
Mass General Brigham Orthopedics
Steward Holy Family Hospital
978-373-3851
Joseph John Czarnecki, M.D.
Excel Orthopaedic Specialists
Winchester Hospital
781-782-1300
Michael N. Fehm, M.D.
Excel Orthopaedic Specialists
Winchester Hospital
781-782-1300
David J. Fehnel, M.D.
Sports Medicine North
Anna Jaques Hospital
978-818-6350
Jaipal S. Gandhi, M.D.
Coastal Orthopedic Associates
Beverly Hospital
978-927-3040
Adam T. Harder, M.D.
Mobility Bone & Joint Institute
Lawrence General Hospital
978-794-1946
John A. Karbassi , M.D.
Sports Medicine North
Beverly Hospital
978-818-6350
Kyle William Lacy, M.D.
Sports Medicine North
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
978-818-6350
Mark J. Lemos, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8638
Margaret J. Lobo, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8638
Steven Mattheos, M.D.
Sports Medicine North
Anna Jaques Hospital
978-818-6350
Todd O’Brien, M.D.
Mass General/North Shore Center for Outpatient Care
Salem Hospital
978-882-6901
Hugh O’Flynn, M.D.
Sports Medicine North
Beverly Hospital
978-818-6350
James D. O’Holleran, M.D.
Sports Medicine North
Beverly Hospital
978-818-6350
Benjamin J. Schwartz, M.D.
Sports Medicine North
Beverly Hospital
978-818-6350
Jeremy M. Shore, M.D.
Sports Medicine North
Anna Jaques Hospital
978-818-6350
Robert C. Spang III, M.D.
Sports Medicine North
Beverly Hospital
978-818-6350
Eric T. Tolo, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8638
Bojan B. Zoric, M.D.
Sports Medicine North
Beverly Hospital
978-818-6350
Otolaryngology
Timothy D. Anderson, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8467
Daryl G. Colden, M.D.
Colden & Seymour ENT
Anna Jaques Hospital
978-997-1550
James Demetroulakos, M.D.
North Shore Ear Nose & Throat Associates
Salem Hospital
978-745-6601
K. Holly Gallivan , M.D.
Massachusetts Ear, Nose and Throat Associates
Massachusetts Eye and Ear
781-722-0242
Peter E. Seymour, M.D.
Colden & Seymour ENT
Anna Jaques Hospital
978-997-1550
Prerak D. Shah, M.D.
New England ENT & Facial Plastic Surgery
Steward Holy Family Hospital
978-685-7550
Elizabeth H. Toh, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8467
Pain Medicine
Andrew G. Kowal, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-5090
Kaya Shah, M.D.
Sports Medicine North
978-818-6350
Pediatrics
Jennifer Bell, M.D.
Greater Lowell Pediatrics
Lowell General Hospital
978-452-2200
Jasmin Bhathena, M.D.
Atrius Health
Beverly Hospital
800-249-1767
Clovene P. Campbell, M.D.
Pediatric Associates of Greater Salem
Massachusetts General Hospital
978-745-3050
Cheryl D’Souza, M.D.
Pediatric Associates of Greater Salem
Massachusetts General Hospital
978-745-3050
Suzanne E. Duval, M.D.
North Andover Pediatric Associates
Winchester Hospital
978-557-5712
Michael A. Fischer, M.D.
Greater Lowell Pediatrics
Lowell General Hospital
978-452-2200
Joann Ganim, M.D.
Atrius Health
Boston Children’s Hospital
800-249-1767
Mary Gealow, M.D.
Greater Lowell Pediatrics
Lowell General Hospital
978-452-2200
Jennifer C. Hensley, M.D.
Andover Pediatrics
Boston Children’s Hospital
978-475-4522
Angela M. Jacques, M.D.
Pediatric Associates of Greater Salem
Massachusetts General Hospital
978-745-3050
Mazda Jalali, M.D.
Pediatric Associates of Greater Salem
Massachusetts General Hospital
978-745-3050
Rebecca A. Konieczny, M.D.
Pentucket Medical
Lawrence General Hospital
978-783-5030
Mark H. Mandell, M.D.
Pediatric Associates of Greater Salem
Massachusetts General Hospital
978-745-3050
Donald T. McAuliffe Jr., M.D.
Pediatric Associates of Greater Salem
Massachusetts General Hospital
978-745-3050
Stephen J. Morgan, M.D.
Pediatric Associates of Greater Salem
Massachusetts General Hospital
978-745-3050
Jennifer M. O’Shea, M.D.
Greater Lowell Pediatrics
Lowell General Hospital
978-452-2200
Elizabeth B. Pritchard, M.D.
Andover Pediatrics
Boston Children’s Hospital
978-475-4522
Jocelyn Sicat, M.D.
Pediatric Associates of Greater Salem
Massachusetts General Hospital
978-745-3050
Sheryl R. Silva, M.D.
Garden City Pediatric Associates
Beverly Hospital
978-927-4980
Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Kevin K. Bernard, M.D.
Sports Medicine North
Beverly Hospital
978-818-6350
Clay David Miller, M.D.
Sports Medicine North
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
978-818-6350
Plastic Surgery
George P. Chatson, M.D.
Andover Plastic Surgery
Steward Holy Family Hospital
978-687-1151
Justin R. Fernandes, M.D.
Lahey Outpatient Center
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
978-712-1575
Anoush Hadaegh, M.D.
Aesthetic Plastic Surgery of North Shore
Salem Hospital
978-927-1500
Virginia S. Hung, M.D.
Excel Orthopaedic Specialists
Mount Auburn Hospital
781-782-1300
Alan A. Lim, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-9391
Sonal N. Pandya, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8584
Adam J. Vernadakis, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8584
David John Wages, M.D.
Northshore Plastic Surgery & Med Spa
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
978-531-6966
Psychiatry
Jennifer L. Boisture, M.D.
451 Andover Street, Suite 185, North Andover
978-683-4266
Pulmonary Disease
Anthony C. Campagna, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-1823
Carla R. Lamb, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-1823
David Alexander Neumeyer, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-1823
Luan M. Nghiem, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-1823
Akmal Sarwar, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-1823
Radiation Oncology
Claire Y. Fung, M.D.
Alliance Radiation Oncology
Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston
978-997-1351
Klaudia U. Hunter, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8780
Matthew S. Katz, M.D.
Radiation Oncology Associates
Lowell General Hospital
978-937-6274
Jeffrey Lemons, M.D.
Radiation Oncology
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
978-538-4120
James F. McIntyre, M.D.
Mass General/North Shore Center for Outpatient Care
Massachusetts General Hospital
978-882-6060
Asa J. Nixon, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8780
William P. O’Meara, M.D.
Radiation Oncology Associates
Lowell General Hospital
978-937-6274
Vivek L. Patel, M.D., Ph.D.
Radiation Oncology Associates
Lowell General Hospital
978-937-6274
Daniel E. Soto, M.D.
Mass General/North Shore Center for Outpatient Care
Massachusetts General Hospital
978-882-6060
Reproductive Endocrinology/Infertility
Beth J. Plante, MD
Fertility Centers of New England
Winchester Hospital
877-326-3483
Robert M. Weiss, M.D.
Fertility Centers of New England
Winchester Hospital
781-942-7000
Rheumatology
Matthew J. Axelrod, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8000
Beth A. Biggee, M.D.
Mobility Bone & Joint Institute
Lawrence General Hospital
978-327-6562
Irina Buhaescu, M.D.
Lahey Outpatient Center
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-9232
Deborah S. Collier, M.D.
MGB Medical Group
Massachusetts General Hospital
781-593-3400
Tina J. Elias-Todd, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8000
Michael D. Pincus, D.O.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8551
Khalid M. Syed, M.D.
North Shore Physicians Group
Salem Hospital
781-593-3400
Richard S. Zamore, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8551
Sleep Medicine
Michael C. Zaslow, M.D.
955 Main Street, Suite 302, Winchester
Winchester Hospital
781-729-8070
Surgery
Mohamed Akoad, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-2500
David M. Brams, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8580
Julie O. Dennis, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8580
Nayomi K. Edirisinghe, M.D.
Winchester Hospital Breast Care Center
Winchester Hospital
781-756-2308
Heather A. Ford, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8580
William V. Kastrinakis, M.D.
Mass General/North Shore Center for Outpatient Care
Salem Hospital
978-882-6837
Dmitry Nepomnayshy, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8580
Steven C. Stain, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8580
Urology
Daniel S. Blander, M.D.
Lahey Institute of Urology
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
978-927-0714
George E. Canellakis, M.D.
Northeast Urologic Surgery
Steward Holy Family Hospital
978-686-3877
David Canes, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8420
Michael C. Kearney, M.D.
Northshore Physicians Group Urology
Salem Hospital
978-741-4133
Alireza Moinzadeh, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8420
Andrea Sorcini, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8420
Peter N. Tiffany, M.D.
Mystic Valley Urology Associates
Winchester Hospital
781-979-0661
Alex J. Vanni, MD
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8420
Vascular & Interventional Radiology
Pauline M. Bishop, M.D.
ESG Radiologists
Salem Hospital
978-354-4421
Allan I. Hoffman, M.D.
Commonwealth Radiology Associates
Lowell General Hospital
978-937-6240
Miriam Neuman, M.D.
Commonwealth Radiology Associates
Salem Hospital
978-354-4422
Vascular Surgery
James H. Balcom IV, M.D.
Mass General/North Shore Center for Outpatient Care
Salem Hospital
978-882-6825
William Lawrence Breckwoldt, M.D.
Middlesex Surgical Associates
Winchester Hospital
781-729-2020
Richard D. Goodenough, M.D.
Mass General/North Shore Center for Outpatient Care
Salem Hospital
978-882-6826
Michael E. Minor, M.D.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
781-744-8000
Brad S. Oriel, M.D.
Middlesex Surgical Associates
Winchester Hospital
781-729-2020