Steven P. Rosenthal, the philanthropist who made a $1 Million donation to the Northeast Arc in 2017 to create the Changing Lives Fund, is continuing to support the agency as it battles COVID-19 and the additional emergency expenses associated with it.

The Northeast Arc, which helps children and adults with disabilities become full participants in the community, continues to serve its 15,000 clients in 190 Massachusetts cities and towns with 24 hour healthcare, tele-health, and a variety of ways to keep people engaged during this period of social distancing and self-isolation.

Rosenthal has committed to donating $100,000 to the Northeast Arc if the organization can raise the same amount or more from other donors through an emergency challenge grant by April 30, 2020.

“The emergency needs of Northeast Arc to support the most vulnerable people in our community during this crisis merit our strong and immediate support,” says Rosenthal. “I’ve been incredibly impressed with the ingenuity of the Northeast Arc under the leadership of Jo Ann Simons. The organization is constantly looking for innovative ways to improve the lives of people with disabilities even during this critical time.”

“Steve’s generosity and challenge to our valued donors couldn’t come at a more important time as we respond to the urgent needs of our employees who are providing the front line services needed by our clients during this emergency, says Jo Ann Simons, president and CEO, Northeast Arc.”

“An Evening of Changing Lives, our biggest fundraiser of the year which we expected to raise more than $700,000, was set for early May and had to be cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic,” adds Simons. “We have to make up this revenue and more during this urgent need for our services,”

Simons says some of the unexpected expenses related to the coronavirus include:

$200,000 in Personal Protective Equipment, which Northeast Arc was able to secure early in this crisis and should receive within two weeks. The agency will share these masks, gowns, gloves, and face shields with other Arc’s and human service agencies in Massachusetts.

630 jugs of hand sanitizer ordered through a special arrangement with Tobacco Road Distillers and shared with more than two dozen health and human service agencies across Massachusetts earlier this week.

The creation of a respite center at one of Northeast Arc’s buildings for staff members that are working with people infected by the virus to provide an optional place for them to stay if they are concerned about exposing their loved ones to the virus. This specially designated building allows employees to take both a physical and mental break from their responsibilities while alleviating concerns about being at home.

“The Northeast Arc has been innovative since its inception when family members met in church basements because the stigma associated with disabilities at the time,” says Simons. “Our innovative spirit continues and our current crisis is not going to stop us from doing what needs to be done to support the people we serve.”

To donate to the Changing Lives Challenge Fund, which Steven P. Rosenthal will match the first $100,000 in donations, please go to: www.ChangingLivesChallenge.org.