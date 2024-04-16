Models, reality stars, athletes, and noted chefs came out to celebrate the opening of Seamark Seafood & Cocktails and Old Wives’ Tale speakeasy, the newest restaurant and bar within Encore Boston Harbor in Everett.

Model and actress Emily Ratajkowski, Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Melissa and Joe Gorga, retired New England Patriots player Ty Law, and more came out to dine on pier-to-plate seafood dishes and sip cocktails in the hidden speakeasy, the first expansion of Las Vegas-based Carver Road Hospitality into New England.

Emily Ratajkowski Danny Abeckaser Joe Gorga, Melissa Gorga, and Michael Schlow

Other guests included New England Revolution player Brandon Bye, Bruins alumni Ken Hodge and Bruce Crowder, and notable chefs including Jason Santos, owner of Buttermilk & Bourbon and Citrus and Salt and TV personality from Hell’s Kitchen and Bar Rescue; Chef Colin Lynch; Chef Robert Sisca from Bistro du Midi; restaurateurs Frank Depasquale and Ed Kane; and Chef Will Gilson from Puritan & Company. Local TV personalities Anna Rossi, Colton Bradford, Kerry Kavanaugh, Maria Sansone, and Derek Zagami also made the party.

Presiding over the Seamark Kitchen is renowned local chef and James Beard Award winner Michael Schlow. The menu provides elevated takes on class New England seafood, with flavorful twists – think fresh-from-the boat ceviche or surf and turf with filet mignon, Maine lobster, and yuzu béarnaise. The Old Wives’ Tale beverage list draws from lore and legend intertwined with New England’s seafaring history, offering a wide variety of beer and wine, alongside a selection of classic and signature cocktails.

The nautically inspired space will combine luxury with an approachable atmosphere. Situated adjacent to the resort’s Garden Lobby and across from the stunning Ferris wheel, the welcoming restaurant was designed by the award-winning architecture and design firm The Rockwell Group. The chic space includes an 82-seat main dining room, a 30-seat alcove dining room, 41-seat showcase bar and lounge, 34-seat outdoor terrace, 21-seat corridor terrace, and 16-seat private dining room. Hues of blue intertwined with whites and creams will invoke the feel of being close to the sea.

Learn more and reserve a table at seamarkencore.com.