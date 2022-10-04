Anyone from the area knows that Halloween in Salem can get a bit… wild. So if you find yourself visiting the North Shore’s center of all things spooky but want to step way from the crowd, the Marina Beer Garden at the Salem Waterfront Hotel & Suites might be your destination. Perched on the waterfront just off the major thoroughfares of Congress Street and Derby Street, the seasonal beer garden offers a respite from the crowds of revelers, but is still well positioned for some entertaining people-watching.

Now in its second year, the beer garden is open from Thursday to Sunday each week, as well as on holiday Mondays like, say, Halloween. The bar serves up a rotating selection of eight beers on tap as well as a list of choices by the can – there are plenty of Octoberfest and pumpkin-flavored options available right now. Canned cocktails and wine are also served. A resident food truck from Walloon’s Fried Chicken offers meals and snacks.

A large tent encompasses a bar, tables, and several couches for maximum lounging comfort. Outside the tent are rows of colorful picnic tables. A packed schedule of live music keeps the beer garden festive, while cornhole, giant Jenga, and oversized Connect Four games are scattered throughout offering low-key entertainment for adults and kids alike: The beer garden prides itself on being both family-friendly and open to dogs.

As the colder weather settles in, heaters will keep it toasty under the tent, while firepits will heat things up outside. The garden will remain open until the end of October, but is likely to close shortly thereafter.

For more information and to view the live music schedule, visit facebook.com/marinabeergarden.