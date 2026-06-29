The historic Lindall-Gibbs-Osgood House at 314 Essex Street in Salem is available as a residential property for the first time in nearly 80 years. Built in 1755, this historic Georgian style gambrel features more than 4,500 SF of living space on 3 levels and private fenced yard.

The home was completely renovated in 2016 back to its historic grandeur. The entry level features a spacious reception foyer flanked by 2 sitting rooms, both with wood burning fireplaces, a formal dining room with seating 10-plus, and 1/2 bath. Located on the 1st level is a chef’s kitchen featuring a large wood-burning hearth and commercial-sized range, fridge, freezer, dishwasher and steam wall oven.

The 2nd level features 3 en-suite bedrooms surrounding a spacious landing. The 3rd level boasts a massive primary suite with a spa bath, walk-in closet, den, gym, kitchenette, and office space. The house is located in downtown Salem abutting the Witch House.