When Amesbury residents Osiris Macias and Kristen Costa were laid off from their jobs during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, they started talking. Macias, an avid baker, posted on Facebook looking for markets where she could sell her creations. Costa, an event planner, responded offering her help. The two struck up a conversation and decided the best route forward was not to find a market, but to create one.

“A lot of Amesbury friends, neighbors, and complete strangers on Facebook, were saying they wanted a market in town,” Costa says.

And so, after months of planning, development, and coordination, the Amesbury Farmers market debuted on April 20.

“It’s been a phenomenal first few weeks since our grand opening,” Costa says.

To begin, the weekly market ran only in the parking lot of Barewolf Brewing, just outside downtown Amesbury. In late May, the market expanded, adding space inside the brewery building as well as in an adjacent lot outside. The market will now host about 40 vendors split between sellers who return each week, and others who rotate through.

“We’ve built our 2022 season so that each week features multiple vendors selling produce, herbs and microgreens, baked goods, coffee, artisans, and prepared foods,” says Costa. “We also have different activities and community booths planned for each week.”

Offerings so far have included produce from Anything Grows, empanadas from Rosita’s Cocina, seafood from Newburyport Crab Cake Co., vegan baked goods from Shari’s Sweet Shoppe, coffee from Wise House Coffee Roasters, honey from Al’s Hives and Honey, seedlings from Evermore Flowers, and many more. Each market also includes activities for the whole family, including story time, art-making, and mini movement classes. Live music and artists doing live drawings and paintings also make regular appearances.

“Many times, customers and community members have mentioned that it feels much more than a market: It is a community event to look forward to each week,” Costa says.

The Amesbury Farmers Market is open 3-7 p.m., each Wednesday from April 20 to October 12. To learn more, visit amesburyfarmersmarket.org.