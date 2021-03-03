Artists Jacqueline Ganim-DeFalco and Leslie Heffron have announced a month-long exhibit hosted by the Jane Deering Gallery in downtown Gloucester. The exhibit is titled A Line in the Sand.

As working artists on Cape Ann, Ganim-DeFalco and Heffron have drawn their own lines in the sand through keen observation and commitment. The exhibition presents interpretations of the seaside through Heffron’s paintings and Ganim-DeFalco’s wearable art.

“While seeking these treasures, we observe both the beauty and banality of the world, interpreting what we see and feel in new and meaningful ways, and create timely works of art that tell the story,” say the artists.

Over the past year, Heffron—from her perch on Pigeon Cove—observed the daily work of local lobstermen, capturing the essence of their toil and expressing their experience in acrylic paintings of both abstract and realistic renderings. Consider these paintings portraits of a working life at the sea.

Ganim-DeFalco has created a new line of jewelry for this themed event—dramatic pieces of sea glass outlined in leather which break a design barrier in their wake. The artist will also showcase her collection of one-of-a-kind hair accessories and jewelry that are the foundation of Cape Ann Designs.

Join these artists at the Jane Deering Gallery for the month of April to share this experience and take home your piece of Cape Ann’s natural beauty.

Jacqueline Ganim-DeFalco is a member of the Cape Ann Artisans and a founding member of the seARTS Wearable Art Group. Most recently, her work was included in Rocky Neck’s winter show, Exuberance. The artist’s work is featured in the book Passion for Sea Glass. Since 2002, she has maintained a studio on Cape Ann.

Leslie Heffron is a graduate of the School of the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston. She considers herself a large-scale colorist and is particularly interested in how colors interact with each other on a surface. Her work has been exhibited at the White House in Washington D.C.; the Allentown Art Museum in Allentown, Pennsylvania; and in numerous galleries throughout the U.S.

Jane Deering Gallery presents contemporary art by established and emerging artists, both national and international. The gallery has a strong interest in artists living and working on Cape Ann, an area rich in artistic heritage. The gallery first opened in 2002 on Cape Ann. The gallery also has a focus on contemporary California artists and shows a selection of international artists represented by Purdy Hicks Gallery of London, UK.

Details

A Line in the Sand | An Exhibition hosted by the Jane Deering Gallery

19 Pleasant Street, Gloucester

JaneDeeringGallery.com

Jacqueline Ganim-DeFalco – Sea Glass Wearable Art

Leslie Heffron – Painter

April 3 – 30, Thursday – Saturday 1:00 – 6:00 p.m.

April 2: Preview by invitation only

Appointments encouraged during or outside of hours. Gallery maximum 3 persons at a time.

For more information, contact:

jackie@capeanndesigns.com, 978-283-8333, CapeAnnDesigns.com

leslie@leslieheffron.com, 484-201-0026, LeslieHeffron.com