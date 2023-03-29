The former Topside Grille & Pub in Gloucester is reopening its doors today as the Topside Bistro, offering guests a refreshed look, a reimagined menu, and a new management team.

Under the kitchen leadership of Salvatore Valenti – most recently the executive chef at sister restaurant, The Studio – the newest iteration of the Topside focuses on serving up elevated comfort food that is locally sourced and takes full advantage of the seafood Gloucester is famous for. The clams casino will feature local littlenecks stuffed with garlic-butter, bacon, and breadcrumbs; the creamy scallop risotto includes with spinach, confit heirloom tomatoes, and local pan-seared scallops.

There are also plenty of options for those with more land-based appetites. Consider the broccoli rabe spring rolls with whipped ricotta and sweet honey aioli or the slow-braised pork osso bucco with garlic mashed potatoes and sautéed broccolini. The ravioli dish will shift throughout the year, featuring seasonal fillings encased in housemade pasta dough.

The cocktail menu features creative beverages like the Bistro Manhattan – Larceny small batch bourbon, Carpano Antica, angostura bitters and Luxardo – and the Topside Sidecar, with Pierre Ferrand 1840 cognac, Grand Mariner, fresh squeezed lemon, expressed lemon peel, and a turbinado sugar rim. The selection of eight beers on tap will include Guinness as well as a rotating cast of craft brews.

The Topside Bistro has made it a priority to maintain the unpretentious, welcoming vibe of its predecessor, including booth and table seating on two levels and on a sidewalk patio with harbor views. The original hardwood floors have been painstakingly restored and the 18-seat bar has been completely refinished. The walls have been decorated with black-and-white photos of local scenes.

Topside Bistro will be open daily from 11 a.m. through midnight. The kitchen will close at 10 p.m., but bar bites will be available through 11:45 p.m.

50 Rogers St., Gloucester, 978-879-4222, topsidebistro.com