The Newburyport Art Association has launched its 2021 Summer Arts Market in the Range Lights Community Sculpture Garden on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Summer Arts Market is an outdoor pop-up event for local artists to sell their work and engage with the community. This space will be a showcase of unique and handcrafted works for purchase, with the goal of uniting art lovers and art makers in the beautiful outdoor sculpture garden along the rail trail.

The market will run every Sunday through August 29 and feature a rotating roster of NAA artists working in a wide variety of mediums. This Sunday, July 25, featured artists include:

Dorothy Lorenze

Nancy Bentivegna

Marcia Herson

Jeannette Esposito

More information on the 2021 Summer Arts Market can be found on the NAA website.

The Range Lights Community Sculpture Garden is located behind the Newburyport Art Association at 65 Water Street, and is adjacent to the rail trail.

After stopping by the Summer Art Market this Sunday, art lovers can also head to the Firehouse Center for the Arts and see Call of the Sea, an exhibit featuring paintings by Michael Milczarek that reflect the call of the sea to other bodies of water like rivers and marshes.

In 2021, NAA has returned with a full calendar of studio classes and workshops. For further information, contact the Newburyport Art Association at 978-465-8769, email naa@newburyportart.org, or visit newburyportart.org.