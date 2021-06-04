The Newburyport Chamber Music Festival opens its 20th year of live music in Greater Newburyport on Sunday, June 6, at 7 p.m. with a streamed concert of piano quintets that will also include clips from rehearsals, interviews with the musicians, and more. The program features the magnificent Brahms piano quintet and “The Creation of the World” by French composer Darius Milhaud, the first classical composition overtly influenced by jazz.

Thanks to a generous donation from New England BioLabs Foundation, NCMF hired professionals to film the artists at work over the course of four days. The film will include a creative mix of performance and conversation and an opportunity to get to know these top-notch musicians, something that is central to the NCMF mission. Experience this original evening of concert and conversation via the NCMF website, newburyportchambermusic.org.

NCMF asks viewers to make a $20 donation to serve as a “ticket” to the performance.

In August, NCMF will present a series of live garden concerts and open rehearsals that will include works by J.S. Bach, Haydn, and Shostakovich, as well as a world premiere for string quartet and tuba by composer-in-residence Eric Ewazen.

For more information, visit newburyportchambermusic.org or email info@newburyportchambermusic.org.