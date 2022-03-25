Inner Space Fine Arts in North Reading has announced its first group show of 2022, kicking off what promises to be a busy and creative year for the young gallery. “Three in Conversation” will include works by a trio of New England painters, two with North Shore ties: Winchester’s Carolyn Latanision, Juni Van Dyke of Manchester, and Maine’s Paul J. Noël.

Inner Space first opened in March 2020, right before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down most business and cultural activity. Now it is up and running and eager to welcome guests to its first major event of the year. The gallery aims to be a uniquely welcoming and accessible space showcasing original works from acclaimed New York and New England artists working in a range of mediums and genres including abstract encaustics, oils and inks, painterly watercolor and pastel landscapes, graphic mono and linocut prints, and iconic area photography. Handcrafted pottery, jewelry, wood and glass works are also on display.

“Three in Conversation” will run from April 2 to May 14, with a public opening reception with the artists on April 2 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Work by Carolyn Latanision Work by Juni Van Dyke

Carolyn Latanision has been recognized with multiple awards and by achieving Signature Membership in both the American Watercolor Society and the National Watercolor Society along with Signature Membership in numerous national societies including Rocky Mountain, Hudson Valley, and Pennsylvania Watercolor Societies. In 2017, her painting was chosen as the top award-winning painting in the National Watercolor Society International Exhibition. A native of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, Latanision now calls Winchester home and works out of her studio in Woburn.

Juni Van Dyke’s work is held in the permanent collection of the Cape Ann Museum in Gloucester and in numerous galleries and private collections. Juni is the recipient of several awards and grants, including the St. Botolph Foundation Award, Massachusetts Cultural Council grants, and an Honorary Citation from the Massachusetts Senate for her outstanding contribution to the arts. Her work was selected by furniture retailer Room & Board for inclusion in its limited edition art series and is on view throughout the US in Room & Board locations. Van Dyke maintains a studio in Manchester.

Paul J. Noël is a master representational painter living in Wells, Maine. He exhibits throughout New England and enjoys an extensive private collector audience. His interior design background taught him the power of color and composition and he imagines his canvases as rooms to explore. Light, form, texture and elements of surprise are all part of designing a beautiful room and creating a captivating painting that the viewer can feel part of.