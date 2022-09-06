A Hamilton interior designer and an Andover architect are among the 14 winners of the Bulfinch Awards just announced by the New England Chapter of the Institute of Classical Architecture & Art. The awards recognize work done in the New England region by firms from the area and nationwide.
SLC Interiors, based in Hamilton, received the award in the Townhouse and Apartments category, for its work on a home in Brookline. Eric Inman Daum, an architect based in Andover, was recognized in the category of Stewardship. SLC won a Bulfinch Award in 2010 and Daum previously won in 2019.
The Bulfinch Awards recognize practitioners who are committed to promoting excellence in the classical
tradition and allied arts within New England. Eligible projects are those that build upon the legacy of Boston’s early Federal architect, Charles Bulfinch, who is widely regarded to be the first native-born American to work in the field professionally.
The complete list of this year’s winners:
RESIDENTIAL (RESTORATION, RENOVATION OR ADDITION)
Robert Orr & Associates for “Connecticut River House”
RESIDENTIAL (NEW CONSTRUCTION) OVER 5,000 SF
Catalano Architects for “Nonquitt”
RESIDENTIAL (NEW CONSTRUCTION) UNDER 5,000 SF
Patrick Ahearn Architect for “West Chop Homestead”
LANDSCAPE ARCHITECTURE
Hoerr Schaudt Landscape Architects for “New England Farm”
CRAFTSMANSHIP/ARTISANSHIP
Adige Design/Chevron Partners for “10W”
INTERIOR DESIGN
Leblanc Design for “Victorian Grande Dame”
HISTORIC PRESERVATION
Robert A.M. Stern Architects for “Schwarzman Center”
TOWNHOUSE & APARTMENTS
SLC Interiors for “Searston Charter House Renovation”
COMMERCIAL
Albert, Righter, & Tittmann Architects for “BRIO Condo”
ECCLESIASTIC
Harrison Design for “Our Mother of Perpetual Help Chapel”
INSTITUTIONAL
Atkin Olshin Schade Architects for “Scanlan Campus Center, Loomis Chaffee School”
SMALL PROJECT/FOLLY
Meyer & Meyer, Inc. Architecture and Interiors for “The Hunnewell Mansion”
STEWARDSHIP
Eric Inman Daum
PATRON
Laura and John Meyer