A Hamilton interior designer and an Andover architect are among the 14 winners of the Bulfinch Awards just announced by the New England Chapter of the Institute of Classical Architecture & Art. The awards recognize work done in the New England region by firms from the area and nationwide.

SLC Interiors, based in Hamilton, received the award in the Townhouse and Apartments category, for its work on a home in Brookline. Eric Inman Daum, an architect based in Andover, was recognized in the category of Stewardship. SLC won a Bulfinch Award in 2010 and Daum previously won in 2019.

The Bulfinch Awards recognize practitioners who are committed to promoting excellence in the classical

tradition and allied arts within New England. Eligible projects are those that build upon the legacy of Boston’s early Federal architect, Charles Bulfinch, who is widely regarded to be the first native-born American to work in the field professionally.

The complete list of this year’s winners:

RESIDENTIAL (RESTORATION, RENOVATION OR ADDITION)

Robert Orr & Associates for “Connecticut River House”

RESIDENTIAL (NEW CONSTRUCTION) OVER 5,000 SF

Catalano Architects for “Nonquitt”

RESIDENTIAL (NEW CONSTRUCTION) UNDER 5,000 SF

Patrick Ahearn Architect for “West Chop Homestead”

Connecticut River House by Robert Orr & Associates | Photograph by Peter Aaron/OTTO New England Farm by Hoerr Schaudt Landscape Architects | Photograph by Scott Shigley Nonquitt by Catalano Architects | Photograph by Warren Patterson

LANDSCAPE ARCHITECTURE

Hoerr Schaudt Landscape Architects for “New England Farm”

CRAFTSMANSHIP/ARTISANSHIP

Adige Design/Chevron Partners for “10W”

INTERIOR DESIGN

Leblanc Design for “Victorian Grande Dame”

Adige Design/Chevron Partners | Photograph by Ben Gancsos Studio Victorian Grande Dame by Leblanc Design |

Photograph by Michael J. Lee Schwarzman Center, Yale University, by Robert A.M. Stern Architects | Photograph by Francis Dzikowski

HISTORIC PRESERVATION

Robert A.M. Stern Architects for “Schwarzman Center”

TOWNHOUSE & APARTMENTS

SLC Interiors for “Searston Charter House Renovation”

COMMERCIAL

Albert, Righter, & Tittmann Architects for “BRIO Condo”

BRIO Condo by Albert, Righter, & Tittmann Architects | Photograph by ART Architects Inc. Searston Charter House Renovation by SLC Interiors |

Photograph by Tria Giovan Photography

ECCLESIASTIC

Harrison Design for “Our Mother of Perpetual Help Chapel”

INSTITUTIONAL

Atkin Olshin Schade Architects for “Scanlan Campus Center, Loomis Chaffee School”

SMALL PROJECT/FOLLY

Meyer & Meyer, Inc. Architecture and Interiors for “The Hunnewell Mansion”

Scanlan Campus Center, Loomis Chaffee School by Atkin Olshin Schade Architects | Photograph by Jane Messinger Our Mother of Perpetual Help Chapel by Harrison Design | Photograph by Robert Benson Photography Hunnewell Mansion, architecture and interiors by Meyer & Meyer, Inc. | Photograph by Warren Patterson

STEWARDSHIP

Eric Inman Daum

PATRON

Laura and John Meyer