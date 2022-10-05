As part of its celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, Eastern Bank Foundation has named the North Shore Latino Business Association a 2022 Community Advocacy Award honoree for its dedicated work with Latino business owners and entrepreneurs.

“The North Shore Latino Business Association is dedicated to meeting the needs of the Latino business community through accessible, grassroots services and solutions,” said Nancy Huntington Stager, President and CEO of the Eastern Bank Foundation. “Its comprehensive model of support is an invaluable resource for helping Latino entrepreneurs and business owners grow their ideas and enterprises.”

The association collaborates with entrepreneurs, empowers socially and economically diverse businesses and business owners, and provides a range of support services, including one-on-one discussions of business challenges, seminars, financial and accounting resources, technical assistance, workshops, networking opportunities, advocacy before state and local elected officials, and more.

“We believe that empowering, educating and representing Latino-owned businesses is key for a local, thriving Latino-American business community,” said Frances Martinez, president, founder, and CEO of North Shore Latino Business Association. “Our work offers solutions to meet the diverse needs of business owners, from education and networking to facilitating access to capital and serving as the voice of Latino business interests.”

Other honorees include Entrepreneurship for All of the Merrimack Valley, the New Hampshire Community Loan Fund, The Sustainable Business Network, and Boston’s CommonWealth Kitchen. To read more about all of the 2022 Community Advocacy Award recipients, visit easternbank.com/communityadvocacyawards.

Created in 1994, the Eastern Bank Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Boston-based Eastern Bank. Through philanthropy, employee volunteerism, advocacy and collaborations with other businesses and community partners, Eastern Bank Foundation responds to community needs and supports sustainable solutions to our communities’ most vexing challenges across eastern Massachusetts, southern and coastal New Hampshire, and Rhode Island.