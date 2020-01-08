The Commonwealth Institute last week announced that Northeast Arc took the number two spot in the Institute’s 19th annual list of the Top 100 Women-Led Businesses in Massachusetts. This is the second year in a row that Northeast Arc ranked second place on the list.

The Northeast Arc, a not-for-profit organization that helps children and adults with disabilities become full participants in the community, is led by Jo Ann Simons of Swampscott, who has dedicated her career to helping people with disabilities.

“It is an honor just to be included on the list of the Top Women-Led Businesses, but to be ranked at number two again this year is a testament to the incredible effort everyone at the Northeast Arc puts in every day to ensure people with disabilities have every possible opportunity to succeed,” said Simons. “This recognition reflects a true team effort and I’m very proud of the accomplishments we are making every day to help change lives.”

The Commonwealth Institute, a nonprofit that supports female business leaders, creates the annual list of the Top 100 Women-Led Businesses in Massachusetts by examining revenue or operating budget as well as other variables, including number of full-time employees in the state, workplace and management diversity, and innovative projects.