The Peabody Essex Museum (PEM) has announced the next phase of reopening and the easing of pandemic restrictions. Beginning on July 9, PEM will offer extended hours and start offering free COVID-19 vaccinations on Friday evenings.

Additionally, PEM has lifted its mask mandate for staff and visitors in accordance with public health recommendations and will soon resume historic house and gallery tours. PEM will continue to maintain strict sanitation and disinfection efforts across its campus and encourage the public to be mindful in protecting their health and the health of others.

The museum closed its doors in mid-March of 2020 as the country went into lockdown and reopened with limited hours last summer. “I am so proud of the way PEM’s staff has worked together to keep our guests and our staff safe during the pandemic,” says Robert Monk, PEM’s Interim Chief Operating Officer. “We have much in store this summer with hybrid virtual and live programs, new exhibitions, and a renewed sense of gratitude for being able to celebrate creativity and connection.”

COVID-19 Vaccinations

PEM has partnered with Curative to offer COVID-19 vaccinations (Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson) at no cost to patients on Friday evenings from July 9 through August 13 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PEM will encourage participation by providing free admission and those who are vaccinated at the museum will be entered into the Massachusetts VaxMillions Giveaway and have a chance to win one of five $1 million prizes and one of five $300,000 scholarship grants. Pre-register for your vaccination at PEM with Curative or take advantage of walk-up registration day-of.

Extended Hours

Thursdays 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Fridays 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. (NEW!)

Saturdays & Sundays 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Holiday Mondays 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Expanded Access

PEM’s Ropes Mansion (318 Essex Street) reopens to the public on Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. beginning Saturday, July 24. The Ropes Mansion and Garden are open free to the public. The garden is open every day from dawn to dusk.

Additional historic house tours will resume this summer. To learn more about PEM’s historic houses, listen to PEM Walks, audio postcards from our architecture collection.

Guided tours of the museum will also resume this summer, details to follow on pem.org.

PEM’s interactive exhibition, Where the Questions Live, will resume regular hours beginning July 22.

PEM’s Atrium Café will continue to expand its hours and offerings in the weeks ahead.

Summer Exhibitions & Programming

Discover paintings by a diverse range of artists including Georgia O’Keeffe, Amy Sherald, Arthur Dove, Kay WalkingStick, Jacob Lawrence, Stuart Davis and more in PEM’s headlining summer exhibition, In American Waters, on view now through October 3. In PEM’s East India Marine Hall, experience a sound installation inspired by the sea with Susan Philipsz: If I With You Would Go and spark your imagination in an immersive exhibition, Where the Questions Live. Advanced tickets may be purchased at pem.org/tickets.

PEM’s Being Well Initiative offers both virtual and live programming with Yoga in the Galleries. As part of PEM’s Climate + Environment Initiative, take a walk with one of PEM’s Art & Nature Center program specialists and learn all about the trees on the museum’s campus. Sign up for an evening of creative expression with PEM Presents, concerts from PEM’s historic houses, and start making your own art with exhibition-inspired plein air painting and virtual Create Nights.