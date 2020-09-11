The Plum Island Drive-In holds its fifth annual movie event this weekend, September 11 and 12. Proceeds benefit Newburyport Youth Services.

The movies take place from 7:30 to 9:30 on Friday and Saturday evenings. Parking starts at 6:30, and is limited on a first come, first served basis. Stephen Spielberg’s ET is showing Friday, while viewers can watch Disney’s Lilo and Stitch on Saturday. Admission is $25 per vehicle.

To promote social distancing, vehicles will be parked in every other spot, and no food trucks will be available. Viewers just where masks when they get up to use the restrooms.

For more information, visit friendsofnys.org or call 978-465-4434.