DATE OF RELEASE: 02/11/2022

Founded by Seth Williams, North Shore Brokerage Serves Greater Boston, North Shore and South Shore with a Core Focus on Long-Term Client Relationships

East Boston and Winthrop, Mass. (February 11, 2022) — Reference Real Estate announced that it has launched its agency with a team of 10 licensed real estate agents specializing in residential real estate in the Greater Boston area, with a focus on Winthrop and East Boston, as well as the north shore and south shore. Headquartered at 175 McClellan Hwy, Ste 10, in Boston, Mass., Reference Real Estate was founded by Seth Williams to provide trusted real estate expertise to clients during the buying and selling process.

Reference Real Estate’s team negotiates and counsels clients through the entire homebuying and/or selling experience and are bound by a few clear core values, including:

– Create long term client connections; NEVER short term results;

– Focus on personal & team growth that sparks energy and joy, while leaving a positive and abundant legacy for families;

– Provide honest real estate solutions with educated expertise all while remaining communicative & kind; and

– Play as a team.

In late 2020, Seth officially started The Reference Group, a team of like-minded agents working together to help more clients and elevate their level of service. “It’s remarkable the growth we’ve experienced in the last couple years. Now, in early 2022, we have officially made a move and started Reference Real Estate,” said Seth Williams, team leader and owner, Reference Real Estate.

Seth Williams

“After almost a decade in the real estate industry, I knew I wanted to provide a level of client service that was both educational and as stress free as possible for all involved.

We do that by providing expertise in exactly the areas where our clients need it, but also by integrating the latest and greatest technology, making our client’s purchase or home sale as efficient and financially successful as possible. Everything we do has a renewed focus on the client.”

Reference Real Estate works with many first time homebuyers as well as the real estate investment community, but ultimately brings great customer service to all clients. They focus on being the “general contractor” of the home sale, so anything that needs to be done to bring a home to the market, they will handle – from light renovations and electrical, to helping with the process to install new countertops. Having a deep network of high-end vendors makes this all possible for Reference Real Estate. For buyers, Seth and his team bring an unparalleled amount of home knowledge to the table which steers our clients into the exact right home even faster.

“The team and I look forward to helping hundreds more clients secure home ownership, sell a home, or invest in real estate in 2022 and beyond,” added Williams.

About Reference Real Estate:

Reference Real Estate, founded by Seth Williams in late 2021, is a residential real estate brokerage based at 175 William F McClellan Hwy, Ste 10, in Boston, Mass with a second location at 64 Putnam Street, 1R, Winthrop, Mass.

For more information, please visit sellinboston.com