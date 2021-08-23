Artists from across New England are invited to submit work to be included in the annual fall exhibit Artoberfest at Salem Arts Association galleries, located at 159 Derby Street in Salem. Artoberfest explores the history, inspiration, and interpretation of Halloween, witchcraft, and autumn in New England.

The exhibit will be curated by the Exhibitions Committee of Salem Arts Association. The exhibition juror will be Erica Feldmann of HausWitch. In addition to the in-person exhibit, Artoberfest will be also be exhibited online in Salem Arts’ virtual gallery.



Important Dates and Information:

Drop off submissions: Sunday, August 29, 2021, 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Notification of acceptance via email by Thursday, September 2.

Pick up of unaccepted work: Any work not accepted will need to be picked up September 4 or 5 between 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., or by appointment.

Exhibition dates: September 3, 2021 through November 6, 2021

Opening reception: Friday, September 3, 2021 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Gallery hours: Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Pick up of artwork: November 7, 2021, 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Submission Fees: $10 per piece for Salem Arts members (no fee for first submission by Masters Circle members), $15 per piece for non-members

Art sale commission fees: 25% commission fee for Salem Arts members, 50% for non-members

In order to ensure the safety of members and visitors during the COVID-19 pandemic, Salem Arts requires that all artists strictly adhere to drop off guidelines. For more information on drop off guidelines and to download submission forms, visit the Artoberfest Call for Art page on the Salem Arts Association website at salemarts.org/event-4106285.