A couple months ago, volunteers from the Salem arts community worked shoulder to shoulder packing boxes, moving furniture, hanging lighting, and painting, painting, painting. Salem Arts Association was moving their galleries to the Derby Street Historic District, next door to the Salem National Maritime Historic Site. Then the Covid-19 pandemic brought a halt to everything. How could Salem Arts share their efforts and work at a time that art was badly needed? The disappointment was palpable.

The solution? Salem Arts is launching virtual exhibit tours of their new galleries in the Derby Street Historic District of Salem, Massachusetts: two tours of two different exhibits plus 3D virtual views of the Gallery Shop at Salem Arts and the Paul Nathan Gallery. This new location offers expanded exhibition spaces and the organization couldn’t wait to share them with the community. As we pivot to accommodate restrictions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, Salem Arts has seized this opportunity to update their online experience at www.salemarts.org.

The first Member Showcase Exhibit in the new galleries shows off the diverse styles and artistic disciplines of Salem Arts members. More than 150 artworks by 60 regional artists are included making this their largest exhibition ever.

The annual Young at Art exhibit is a showcase of artwork from local teenagers between the ages of 13 and 19. The exhibit features 29 works by 14 youth artists from Salem schools and youth programs.

Both of these exhibits can now be viewed virtually using a web browser on your computer, mobile phone, or even virtual reality goggles. Visit salemarts.org/exhibits to view the exhibits.

Salem Arts is also launching an online shop to sell original works from Salem Arts members. The association will work with collectors on delivering artwork with shipping and curb-side pick-up options.