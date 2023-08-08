Salem Hospital, a part of the Mass General Brigham’s system, has unveiled a modern, light-drenched new main entrance and lobby, a $16-million project that marks the completion of a transformation of the hospital campus that began more than five years ago.

“When members of our community walk through our doors, they deserve to be greeted in a manner that is warm, accommodating and brings a sense of comfort,” says Roxanne Ruppel, Salem Hospital president and chief operating officer. “We now have an entrance that is more comfortable, convenient, and spacious, and that offers modern amenities. We are thrilled to offer this welcoming, new environment to our patients and staff.”

The new space encompasses more than 10,000 square feet. It reconfigures the main entrance, encloses the open-air walkway, and expands the interior lobby and services. New additions include a covered drop-off area, welcome desk staffed with ambassadors, refreshment station, gift shop, security office, and enhanced seating areas, among other new amenities. In line with Mass General Brigham’s commitment to sustainability, the lobby also incorporates numerous environmentally friendly designs.

The entrance and lobby represent the capstone on a major redesign of the Salem Hospital campus, which included a new emergency department, the 120-bed Epstein Center for Behavioral Health and additional private patient rooms and opened in 2019.

The new lobby is named for Dr. David J. Roberts, who stepped down in March 2023 after 38 years of service to Salem Hospital as a physician and leader, including the past six as president. Dr. Roberts now serves as senior vice president of Mass General Brigham’s community operations.

Arthur Epstein, a prominent local philanthropist who passed away in May, and his wife Bryna Lichtman, were major contributors to the project. Their previous gift to Salem Hospital in 2017 established the Epstein Center, the largest inpatient psychiatry service embedded in an acute care hospital in Massachusetts.

“As was his way, when Salem Hospital patients needed him, Arthur answered the call as he and his family have done time and time again,” Ruppel says. “He was an incredible man and his dedication to our patients and our community will always be a part of the Epstein family legacy.”

Hospital physicians and staff, donors, community leaders, and local dignitaries joined a celebration of the new space on July 26, which also included tours and tributes. The new lobby and entrance were designed by H|AI Architecture and Shepley Bulfinch and constructed by DeIulis Brothers Construction.