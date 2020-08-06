Yesterday, August 5, Sal’s Pizza launched Sal’s Mobile in the city of Lowell. Sal’s Mobile offers delivery and pick-up of artisan pizzas crafted in cutting-edge mobile kitchens. Customers can order delivery via the Sal’s Mobile app or walk up to their mobile pizza truck to place an order.

By using the Sal’s Mobile app, customers can fully customize their pizza or order one of sixteen different pies. The mobile app technology ensures that each order is sent to the closest pizza truck and customers can then pick up their order or have it delivered by a Sal’s Mobile driver. Walk-up customers are welcome to order without the app and phone ordering will also be available.

With over thirty years in the hospitality business, Sal Lupoli, the founder of Sal’s Pizza, has learned to continually innovate while staying true to his core mission of providing outstanding customer service and high-quality food. Sal’s Mobile was created to meet the needs of today’s customers who want to conveniently order high-quality pizza at the press of a button.

Sal’s Mobile is not your typical food truck; each Sal’s Mobile truck is outfitted with innovative technology designed to make fast pizza that still fits Sal’s high-quality standards.

“I have been in the pizza-making business for thirty years and believe Sal’s Mobile will allow more people to experience our amazing pizza,” said Sal Lupoli, CEO and founder of Sal’s Pizza. “All the characteristics that make the Sal’s Pizza brand so recognizable will be found in our Sal’s Mobile trucks. While the delivery style may change, the taste and quality will remain the same.”

The Sal’s Mobile app can be downloaded in the Apple or Google Play store. Customers choosing to place a walk-up order or pick up their mobile app order can find trucks at various locations in Lowell including Thorndike Exchange at 165 Thorndike Street and Game Time at 1703 Middlesex Street.

To view the Sal’s Mobile menu, available truck locations and download the Sal’s Mobile app, visit salsmobile.com.