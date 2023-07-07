Sin City Superette, the neighborhood market and café founded by James Beard Award finalist Rachel Miller and her partner Alex Caruso, has reopened for the 2023 season. And with the new season comes a new menu: Miller teamed up with Todd Bekesha of Po’ Boys and Pies to create a gulf coast-inspired menu reflective of the offerings that one may find at a superette down South, with elevated, flavorful twists inspired by each of their culinary journeys.

Located next door to Miller’s award-winning restaurant, Nightshade Noodle Bar, Sin City Superette was born out of pandemic response, originally serving as a neighborhood market. It has since evolved into a superette with a neighborhood cafe feel, offering made-to-order sandwiches, prepared foods, Nightshade Noodle Bar Provisions, and a curated selection of household items and groceries from local purveyors.

Alex Caruso and Rachel Miller

Miller’s French culinary education and Southern roots are seamlessly integrated into the menu, showcased in items like baguette sandwiches featuring prosciutto with brie and shallot jam, and French ham and butter. Inspired by Miller’s appreciation for Vietnamese culture and cuisine, the made-to-order menu also features bánh mì options like the lobster salad with uni butter and fennel pollen, chili-ranch soft shell crab, and ‘classics’ like duck rillettes with mustard and Gold Medal BBQ seitan.

Additionally, Miller and Bekesha proudly offer their takes on New Orleans’ classic sandwich, the Po’ Boy, with delicious varieties like the Cochon de Lait with tangy slaw and spicy sauce; BBQ Gulf shrimp dressed with remoulade, shredded lettuce and tomato; fried green tomatoes topped with buttermilk ranch, shredded lettuce and pickles; and Viet-Cajun crawfish tails with shredded cabbage and nuoc cham.

“When I moved here [Lynn] I felt a sense of community that I’ve never had before,” Miller says. “It’s exciting to now be in a place where I can offer more to the neighborhood and create this cool spot where people can grab a bite to eat and enjoy it on a new patio in the heart of downtown Lynn.”

While the made-to-order menu is available only during lunch hours, delicious offerings from Sin City Superette’s steam table can be enjoyed at the Superette or on-the-go from open to close. The rotating menu often features gulf-coast staples, like red beans and rice, baked mac and cheese, BBQ chicken, braised greens, and crawfish etouffee, as well as a Viet-Cajun seafood boil with crawfish, shrimp and crab legs.

Additionally, Miller and Nightshade Noodle Bar Pastry Chef Deb Dix worked in tandem to perfect a signature Sin City Superette chess pie inspired by the classic southern staple. Furthermore, fruit-filled hand pies and pecan pies, chocolate and fish sauce caramel tarts, cobblers, galettes, and cookies are offered at the Superette. Inspired by the nostalgia of grabbing a frozen treat from the convenience store cooler, Sin City Superette also offers ice cream, frozen yogurt, and sorbet cups, perfect for those stopping by on their way home from the beach.

All items are available to-go or to be enjoyed at Sin City Superette’s new indoor and outdoor seating areas. Additionally, Sin City Superette offers groceries – including fresh produce from local farmers – as well as household items, and EBT is widely accepted.

71 Exchange St., Lynn, sincitysuperette.com