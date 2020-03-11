The Irish Film Festival, which was scheduled for March 19 through 22 at the Somerville Theatre, has been postponed to November 19 through 22 due to the uncertainty amid the COVID-19 outbreak. The executive director of the festival, Dawn Morrissey, released the following statement.

“Due to the uncertainty of the evolving situation regarding COVID 19, the Irish Film Festival that was scheduled for March 19 though 22, 2020 at the Somerville Theatre has been postponed until November 19 through 22, 2020. This decision, albeit disappointing, is being made to ensure we are doing what is needed to keep everyone involved safe and healthy. 2020 is an exciting year for the Irish Film Festival as it celebrates its 20th anniversary, and we want to do everything we can to make sure it’s a success for everyone involved—from the talented filmmakers to the diverse audience that attends. We look forward to seeing all of our supporters November 19 through 22 at the Somerville Theatre. Please visit our website at www.irishfilmfestival.com to stay informed, or follow us on social media at @irishfilmfest and https://www.facebook.com/IrishFilmFestival/.”

