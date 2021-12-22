Authentic Italian pasta made in Melrose, spicy Korean fare with Somerville roots, New England-sourced stoneware produced in Lowell, and a shop selling products made by people with disabilities are among the new vendors debuting at the Boston Public Market this month.

“We are thrilled to welcome several new exceptional New England small businesses into the Market family,” said Cheryl Cronin, Boston Public Market CEO. “Every member of our BPM community uniquely and undoubtedly adds to the overall vibrancy of the Market and helps us to create a destination that Boston can be proud of. These four vendors are eager to welcome our guests and engage with our mission to building a common culture around food.”

The new vendors

Rootastes

Founded as a service to deliver healthy, globally inspired lunches to customer’s offices, Rootastes goes bricks-and-mortar with its new market location. The menu features seasonal, design-your-own bowls blending greens, grains, proteins, and delicious, hearty vegetable sides, and sauces. The menus lean heavily on locally sourced ingredients and avoid fried and processed foods.

Learn more and peruse menus at therootastes.com.

Seven Hills Pasta Co.

Italian-born Giulio Caperchi and his wife, Massachusetts native Carol, team up to make a variety of handmade pastas, including fusilli, rigatoni, and Sardinian gnocchi, using just flour, water, and pasta machines imported from Italy. Currently based in Melrose, they will operate a retail stall in the market, selling packaged and prepared pasta, while simultaneously converting the market kitchen into their new production facility, allowing passersby on Congress Street a glimpse through the windows into the world of pasta-making.

Learn more at sevenhillspasta.com.

Perillas

The Boston Public Market will be the third location for this made-from-scratch Korean kitchen, which already operates shops in Somerville and Brighton. The mini-chain specializes in Korean fare like bibimbap – warm rice bowls topped with marinated meats, veggies, and spicy accoutrements like kimchi and gochujang – and focuses on making this regional cuisine accessible to a wider audience through founder James Choi’s fast-casual approach.

To view menus, order food, or just get a little hungry, visit perillasfood.com.

American Stonecraft / HOPe Unlimited

House of Possibilities (HOPe) will operate two spaces within the Boston Public Market: American Stonecraft and a new retail space HOPe Unlimited that features products by artisans with disabilities from across the country. American Stonecraft, based in Lowell, creates food slabs, cooking stones, coasters, trivets, bowls, and custom engraving using New England sourced stone. House of Possibilities is a local nonprofit empowering children and adults with disabilities and their families. Both retail spaces will serve as inclusive employment opportunities.

Learn more about American Stonecraft’s work at americanstonecraft.com. Learn more about HOPe Unlimited’s mission and products at houseofpossibilities.org/hopeunlimited.

About the Boston Public Market

The Boston Public Market was founded in 2015, with the goal of creating a space to support local farmers and food producers. From the beginning, market rules have required everything sold there to be produced or originate in New England, as the seasons allow.

Today, it is an indoor, year-round marketplace featuring about 30 New England artisans and food producers housed under one roof offering fresh foods, prepared meals, crafts, and specialty items. Residents and visitors alike can find seasonal, locally sourced food from Massachusetts and New England, including fresh produce, meat and poultry, eggs, dairy, seafood, baked goods, specialty items, crafts, and prepared breakfast, lunch, and dinner options.

The Boston Public Market, located at 100 Hanover Street, Boston, is open Monday through Saturday 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Sunday 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

For more information and to see complete vendor lists, visit bostonpublicmarket.org.