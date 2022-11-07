Danvers-based nonprofit Northeast Arc took the third spot in a list of top women-led business in Massachusetts in a recent ranking from The Women’s Edge in partnership with the Boston Globe Magazine, the fifth year in a row the organization has placed with the top ten. Northeast Arc, which provides support and services to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, is led by Swampscott resident Jo Ann Simons.

“It is an honor for Northeast Arc to be recognized alongside so many successful organizations and companies contributing to our communities,” Simons says. “To be ranked #3 is a testament to the tireless effort everyone, of all genders, at the Northeast Arc puts in every day to ensure people with disabilities have every possible opportunity to succeed.”

Several other North Shore businesses and nonprofits also made the list. Also ranked in the top 100 were Danvers copyright licensing company CCC, Burlington senior housing provider Northbridge Cos., Andover nonprofit Melmark, Burlington cybersecurity firm Veracode, Beverly technology company Axcelis, Burlington clean energy company FirstLight Power, Woburn butcher Dole & Bailey, and the nonprofit Greater Lawrence Community Action Council.

In creating the rankings, The Women’s Edge, formerly known as The Commonwealth Institute, uses a proprietary formula that considers variables including revenue or operating budget, number of full-time employees in the state, workplace and management diversity, and innovative projects. This is the 22nd year the group has produced the list.