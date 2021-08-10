The Cabot is excited to announce that it will be reopening its doors fully starting in August with live music, comedy, and movies.

While The Cabot has been screening movies for several months and even brought some of its Hale Farm Porch Sessions performances indoors due to inclement weather, August will truly kick off The Cabot’s 2021 event calendar. The Cabot will also be bringing back $1 Movies, which started August 5 with Shrek.

“It has been quite the journey getting to this point,” says J. Casey Soward, executive director of The Cabot. “A year ago in August, we weren’t sure what our future would look like, and what it would mean for live arts and entertainment. With our socially distanced movie screenings, and having a few of our Porch Sessions shows moved indoors, we’ve been able to give ourselves time to prepare. Now we’re ready for a full house!”

All health and safety protocols will be adhered to. More information about protocols and guidelines can be found at thecabot.org/covid-19-information.

The schedule of events for the rest of August is as follows:

School of Rock – $1 Movie

Thursday, August 12 at 6:30 p.m.

*No advance sales. Tickets can be bought for the film at the box office starting one hour prior to showtime. This film is general admission.

Respect

Friday, August 13 – Thursday, August 26, Various Showtimes

Jon Butcher w/ special guest Allen Estes

The Porch Sessions at Hale Farm Saturday, August 14 at 6:00 p.m.

Kids Filmmaking Class (ages 10-14)

Monday, August 23 – Friday, August 27, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. each day

An Evening With G. Love & Chuck Treece

Friday, August 27 at 8:00 p.m.