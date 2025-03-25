The Doug Flutie Foundation’s Month of Giving Campaign culminates with Jersey Mike’s “Day of Giving” on Wednesday, March 26th, when all participating Jersey Mike’s restaurants supporting the Flutie Foundation will donate 100 percent of the day’s sales. Guests can donate to the Flutie Foundation at 74 Jersey Mike’s locations across parts of New England, the Buffalo, NY region and Fresno, CA. On the North Shore locations include Burlington, Beverly, Saugus, and Swampscott.

During the month of March, customers at each participating location will have the option to round up their purchase to the nearest dollar or donate $1, $3, or $5 when placing their order. All proceeds will be directly donated to the Flutie Foundation in support of their important mission of helping people and families with autism live life to the fullest.

Now in their fifth year of partnership, the Flutie Foundation and Jersey Mike’s have raised over $2.1 million to support the autism community and look forward to building on this incredible momentum to make an even greater impact.

“We are honored to be partnering again with Jersey Mike’s for the fifth year of this important campaign,” said Flutie Foundation President and Co-Founder Doug Flutie “Thanks to the generosity of Jersey Mike’s and its customers, we can continue making a meaningful difference in the autism community and provide essential support, resources, and opportunities to individuals and families in need.”

To learn more: flutiefoundation.org.