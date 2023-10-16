The pumpkin spice season is upon us, with the signature flavoring blend turning up in everything from lattes to breakfast cereals. Now, North Shore cannabis beverage maker The Drinkable Company, is bringing this seasonal favorite to your local dispensary with its limited edition Zenith Nitro Cold Brew: Pumpkin Spice, a 12-ounce can of cold brew coffee infused with cozy autumnal flavors and containing 5 milligrams of THC.

“As a newly available brand in the cannabis beverage space, we want to make sure we’re offering cannabis consumers something new, yet relatable,” says Mark Mahoney, CEO and co-founder of The Drinkable Company. “When you think fall, you think pumpkin. This limited-edition flavor is just one of many future seasonal flavors, and we’re excited to continuing giving new and existing consumers something to look forward to.”

The Drinkable Company, based in Danvers and Gloucester, launched in August, founded by beverage-industry veterans. The company’s goal is to create cannabis beverages that put flavor and quality first. Its initial offerings are Swivel Soda, a classic soda available in cola, root beer, and orange flavors; Tiger Tea, iced green tea available in strawberry or wildberry and hibiscus flavors; and Zenith Cold Brew, a rich brew made with locally roasted coffee.

Each can contains 5 milligrams of fast-acting THC, for high efficacy and responsible management of effects. The Drinkable Company’s products are available at nearly 70 dispensaries including Cape Ann Cannabis in Rowley, Essex Apothecary in Lynn, CNA Stores in Haverhill, and Terpene Journey in Swampscott.