The Professional Stylist Forum, in conjunction with Unfoldid style consultants, 6 Degrees Media Photography, and ColorSpace hair color, offered their services for free during their “Color the Community” event.

On January 18, the salon’s master stylists gave back to the community by giving free services to deserving members, like folks who have recently lost employment or who couldn’t cover the costs of hair styling at this time.

The Stylist Forum accepted applications or nominations leading up to the January 18 event to determine the recipients. The Forum wanted to show their understanding that they know how tough the last eight months have been for many families. Whether their deserving clients were looking for a fresh hair style to begin a new career or simply a pick me up after a tough several months, they wanted to be there to help.

The Forum was happy to give back to show appreciation for the support that’s been extended to them over the course of the pandemic. The salon’s 5,000 square feet and diligent mask wearing allows the stylists to serve clients safely during these times.

For more information, visit professionalstylistforum.business.site.