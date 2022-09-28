Long Hill in Beverly and Stevens-Coolidge House and Gardens in North Andover are among the Trustees of Reservations properties gearing up for October celebrations of the spookiest season.

Long Hill’s signature fall event, Halloween on the Hill, opens September 30 and runs Wednesday through Sunday evenings, all the way through the big day itself, October 31. Visitors will follow an eerie trail through the woods and fields of the recently renovated property, taking in more than 1,000 jack o’ lanterns, along with hundreds of mums, light displays, and other chilling seasonal decorations. Hot cider and other autumnal treats will be available for purchase at trail’s end.

Tickets will not be sold onsite and can be purchased in advance online. Order soon: Roughly half the tickets have already been sold.

Halloween on the Hill, Long Hill, Beverly

Meanwhile Stevens-Coolidge House and Gardens will be celebrating October with a month of art and activities on its beautifully rejuvenated grounds. For Autumn in the Gardens, the property has been decked out with artistic, autumnal installations featuring hay bales, flowers, and pumpkins (of course). There are resident scarecrows to ferret out and a scavenger hunt for the kids – turn it in before leaving for a prize. The displays and activities are all free with admission.

And if you’re game to wander farther afield, Trustees properties are hosting a range of Halloween and fall activities at locations across the state. Consider ghoulish art activities at the deCordova Sculpture Park and Museum or checking out Harvest Festival on the Waterfront in East Boston.