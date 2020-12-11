No need to catch a flight to visit the Italian Alps this year—Salem, New Hampshire has turned into Trentino, Italy’s coldest city, with their Winter Giardino at Tuscan Market Salem.

Join Boston Bruins alumni with Joe Faro and the Greater Salem Chamber for a ribbon cutting on Saturday, December 12 at 12:00 p.m. at Tuscan Market.

Guest can now enjoy public skating outdoors at Tuscan Market through April on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. and Fridays through Sundays from 12:00 to 8:00 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for Salem residents, and $5 for kids. Skate rentals from TSR are available onsite if needed. On Sundays, Tuscan Kitchen will donate admission proceeds to a local charity throughout December.

You can also trim your tree at the Charity Tree market at the Winter Giardino. The Exchange Club annual charity tree sale donates all proceeds to local charities. You can find them in the Tuscan Market parking lot between the skating rink and igloos, now open daily.

“Il Giardino, our outdoor dining oasis, was such a success this summer, we knew we had to continue to innovate to provide our guests and community with another safe way to get together this winter,” says Joe Faro. “Donating admission fees to local charities on Sunday coupled with charity trees for sale will be a great way for us to continue supporting our local charities while enjoying the outdoors safely and comfortably, especially during a time of need like now.”

They’re also offering a new outdoor dining setup with heated igloos. Their new Igloo Village, situated around a festive 30-foot Christmas tree, gives guests the opportunity to relax in a warm setting. The full menu is available inside the igloos, open every day. For reservations, call 603-952-4875. To learn more about “Chilling Safely Outdoors” at the Winter Giardino, click here.

Admission for the skating rink can be purchased day of at the skating rink gift card booth. Every Wednesday, kids 10 and under skate for free and every Sunday, admission proceeds are donated to local charities. Masks will be required while skating.

Cash and cards are accepted everywhere at the Winter Gairdino. For more information, visit tuscanbrands.com/wintergiardino.