RiverWoods Group, a not-for-profit organization, was founded by a group of visionary residents who sought a new way to live an active life with the promise of health care if and when it was needed.

Since the opening of their first campus in 1994, RiverWoods has been at the forefront of reimagining active adulthood and has grown into a robust family of Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs) with three beautiful campuses located in Exeter, Manchester, and Durham, New Hampshire.

Experience More in Retirement

At a RiverWoods community, retirement is all about enjoying more, not less. This means more free time, friends, activities, and engagement, as well as more opportunities to pursue what you love. The communities provide a dynamic culture filled with social, physical, and intellectual pursuits, delicious dining options, housekeeping, and maintenance services.

Life Plan Communities are a Comprehensive Approach

RiverWoods offers a comprehensive approach to retirement living. As an independent resident, you’ll enjoy maintenance-free living and a wide range of amenities, with the confidence that if healthcare is ever required in the future, it’s covered right within the community. CCRCs offer several options beyond independent living, including assisted living, memory support, and nursing care.

Activities and Amenities for Every Interest

Meet new friends and cultivate your interests through a wide array of activities. The vibrant community offers opportunities for gardening, participating in fitness classes, honing woodworking skills, engaging in arts and crafts, attending cultural events, joining educational seminars, becoming a part of social clubs, and exploring volunteer opportunities. Many of the activities are resident- driven based on suggestions and interest. This diverse range of activities ensures there’s always something new and exciting for residents to experience and enjoy.

Spacious and Light-Filled Homes

You’ll discover a wide variety of spacious and light-filled living accommodations to suit each individual preferences and needs. Welcome home to modern apartments and cottages that are designed to provide comfort, style, and convenience, ensuring a high-quality living experience.

Discover RiverWoods Today

If you’re seeking an active, worry-free retirement experience, RiverWoods exceptional communities in Exeter, Manchester, and Durham, New Hampshire, are waiting for you. Visit today to see for yourself why life is better in community.

