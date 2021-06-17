Yesterday evening, on June 16, Uncommon Threads in Lawrence held their Dress for Your Future Fashion Show. The virtual event was produced in collaboration with Boston’s School of Fashion Design, and featured stunning creations from some of the school’s emerging designers.

Uncommon Threads is a Lawrence-based nonprofit that provides clothing to low-income women, helping empower them and boost self-esteem. They focus not just on work clothing, but also clothing for all aspects of a woman’s life. Their adjoining shop, Uncommon Closet, is a boutique thrift store that helps fund Uncommon Threads’ work.

The evening kicked off with a virtual red carpet on Facebook at 6:30 p.m. Attendees were encouraged to post photos of themselves all dressed up from the red carpet (but from home) and prizes were awarded to the ‘Best Dressed,’ ‘Most Glamorous,’ ‘Most Colorful,’ and ‘Most Empowered.’ Winners were announced on Facebook this morning.

Next, attendees headed over to YouTube to watch the fashion show. Folks got a first look at many new creations coming out of the Boston School of Fashion Design, and also heard from Uncommon Threads’ leaders and clients. The full show is down below if you missed it last night.

After the fashion show came an exclusive VIP after party on Zoom. Attendees got to mingle virtually with some of social media’s hottest style influencers to chat about fashion.

Throughout the evening and up until 9 p.m., Uncommon Threads hosted an online auction with exciting items like designer accessories, luxury cosmetics, and one-of-a-kind experiences.

Uncommon Threads has extended a heartfelt thanks to all who attended last night to show their support for women and to celebrate fashion. To learn more about Uncommon Threads and the work they do to support low-income women, head to uncommonthreads.org. Follow them along on social media to find out when their next event takes place!